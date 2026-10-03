Retiring Tigers Star Justin Verlander Makes Financial MLB History

The Hall of Fame career for Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander came to a close late last month, as he made one final start wearing the Old English D in front of a packed house at Comerica Park.

Verlander, who returned to the Tigers last offseason with a one-year contract, announced that the 2026 MLB campaign would be his last. Unfortunately, he was limited to only a pair of starts thanks to hip inflammation and a hamstring injury that hampered his progress.

However, now that he’s officially hung up his cleats, it’s worth noting the impressive career earnings that he racked up.

Detroit Tigers Pitcher Justin Verlander Retires With Over $400 Million In Career Earnings

Verlander, who signed several major contracts throughout his MLB career, earned over $400 million in salary and is officially the highest-paid pitcher in history.

His biggest deal came with the Tigers, when he signed a five-year, $140 million extension in 2013. Verlander later signed significant contracts with the Houston Astros, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants before returning to Detroit.

Among the contracts he inked included a two-year, $66 million deal with the Astros and a two-year, $86.6 million deal with the New York Mets.

He also signed one-year deals with the Astros and Giants worth $25 million and $15 million, respectively.

Justin Verlander Sent An Emotional Message To Tigers Fans

On the eve of his final MLB start, the Tigers honored Verlander in a special pregame ceremony, during which he delivered an emotional message to the fans in Detroit.

“I want to thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. We’ve been through a lot over the years,” Verlander said. “I always hoped that I would get the chance to come back to Detroit to finish my career where it all started.”

“Although I certainly didn’t intend for things going the way they did this season. Your love and support has meant the world to me and got me through what has been a very tough season,” Verlander said. “That love and support has solidified to me that I am, and always will be, a Detroit Tiger. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Verlander acknowledged that the season didn’t go the way that he or the club, who ultimately missed the playoffs, wanted it to go.

“Obviously it’s been frustrating, not at all how I envisioned the year going,” Verlander said, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. “I honestly didn’t envision this being the last season, but that’s the way things go, and [I] slowly came to the realization through the course of the year when I just couldn’t get back out there. That’s been quite difficult, but I’ve come to terms with it and feel good about where things are at.”

Regardless, Verlander leaves the game as one of the most beloved members of the Tigers organization.