Tigers’ Other Tarik Skubal Trade Prize Is Suddenly Nearing a Detroit Debut

The Detroit Tigers may not have to wait until 2027 to see a major-league return from the Tarik Skubal trade.

Right-hander River Ryan, one of the three prospects acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers, is progressing from a hamstring strain and could return to competition in late August. The most encouraging detail is not simply the timetable. It is what the radar gun is showing.

Detroit’s official injury tracker says Ryan has been throwing fastballs in the upper 90s during his bullpen progression. The same update identifies him as the Tigers’ No. 4 prospect and MLB’s No. 66 overall prospect.

Why Ryan Was More Than a Secondary Return

The headline piece of Detroit’s return was outfielder Zyhir Hope, but Ryan arrived with major-league experience and legitimate rotation upside. The Reuters trade report confirms that Detroit received Hope, Ryan, and right-hander Brady Smith for Skubal.

Ryan debuted with Los Angeles in 2024 and recorded a 1.33 ERA across four starts before elbow surgery erased his 2025 season. His path back was interrupted again by the hamstring problem, which placed him on the Triple-A injured list before the trade.

The attraction is his arsenal. Baseball Savant’s scouting report grades Ryan’s fastball at 65 and his slider at 60 on the traditional 20-to-80 scouting scale. His four-seam fastball can reach 100 mph, while a two-seamer, cutter, curveball, and changeup give him multiple ways to attack hitters.

Ryan’s age also affects the timeline for the prospect. He turns 28 this month, so Detroit does not need to treat him like a teenager requiring several developmental seasons. If his health and command are ready, the organization can quickly evaluate him against major-league hitters. That readiness is part of what distinguished Ryan from a package built entirely around younger, lower-level prospects.

A Detroit Debut Is Possible, Not Guaranteed

The Tigers have not announced that Ryan will join the major-league rotation in August. “Expected return” on an injury tracker is not a promotion notice, and hamstring recovery can become unpredictable when a pitcher advances from controlled bullpens to fielding work and game action.

Detroit also has to manage its workload. Ryan missed all of 2025 following Tommy John surgery and has already dealt with another interruption this season. The club could use him as a starter, a multi-inning reliever, or simply allow him to finish the year in Triple-A.

Nevertheless, the timing matters. Detroit remains in the final Wild Card position while injuries have removed Jack Flaherty, Justin Verlander, and other pitchers from consideration. Ryan would not need to replace Skubal’s production to help. Useful innings during a congested September race would immediately add value to the trade return.

For now, the confirmed development is that Ryan’s premium velocity is present and his return window is approaching. Whether that road ends in Toledo or Detroit will be one of the organization’s most important late-August decisions.