Riley Greene Breaks Silence After Clutch Performance For Tigers

The Detroit Tigers managed to salvage the third game of their four-game set against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday evening, picking up a 6-0 victory thanks in large part to the key performance from outfielder Riley Greene.

Greene, who was playing in just his fifth game back from an extended injury absence, went 4-for-5 at the plate with two solo home runs, a double, an RBI single, and four total RBIs as part of the 6-0 win, improving Detroit’s fading record to 65-77 with 20 games left.

It was a welcome respite from what were two straight extremely frustrating walk-off losses in Friday’s doubleheader in which the Tigers led in both contests.

Tigers Outfielder Riley Greene Led The Way For Detroit In Their Win Over Cleveland

Greene played off his clutch performance as simply doing his job at the plate.

“I was just trying to find barrels, just trying to focus on being on time and really just putting the bat to the ball,” Greene said via MLB.com. “The result’s the result. They were homers.”

“Riley had himself a day out there,” said rookie outfielder Ben Malgeri, whose three hits included an RBI single. “He was locked in, and it’s contagious. When a guy like that goes out there and shows that it can be done, then everyone else kind of follows along.”

Meanwhile, Greene’s return has been a welcome addition into the lineup for the Tigers, who won only four of the 18 games that he missed with his injury.

“I show up to the field just trying to help the team win every day,” Greene said. “I love homers. We all love hitting homers. It’s good. Just trying to help the team any way I can.”

Tigers Manager AJ Hinch Said The Club Tried To Keep Things Lighthearted

It can be easy to get frustrated, especially with your season unraveling and after suffering consecutive walk-off losses.

As explained by manager A.J. Hinch, the mood in the clubhouse was a bit more lighthearted heading into Saturday’s game.

“Just trying to take it all a little more lighthearted today,” Hinch said. “We might be the only team that’s ever gotten walked off twice in a doubleheader after having the lead as late as we did. It’s a little like, ‘What can you do?’ Can’t change the outcome. We keep working.”

The Tigers and Guardians will conclude their series on Sunday afternoon at 1:40 p.m. ET.