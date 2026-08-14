The Detroit Tigers began a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park on Friday night.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Tigers announced an update on injured All-Star outfielder Riley Greene to reporters.

Detroit Tigers Announced Riley Greene Update Before White Sox Series

Detroit placed Greene on the injured list with a right hamstring strain on Wednesday. He left Tuesday’s game due to tightness in the injured hamstring.

According to multiple reports, the Tigers sent Greene to Lakeland to begin his recovery from the injury.

The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen wrote on X: “The Tigers have sent Riley Greene to Lakeland to start recovery from his hamstring injury. A.J. Hinch said the facility there is better suited for the first week of his rehab.”

Chris McCosky wrote on X: “Tigers have shifted Riley Greene’s rehab work to the facility in Lakeland for this week. Standard operating procedure. That’s where Duncan Evans, team PT, works.”

Looking at Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene

Greene made the American League All-Star Team for the third consecutive year this summer. The outfielder has posted 2.0 bWAR and a .273/.366/.450 slash line with 16 home runs and 54 RBI across 117 games.

The Tigers selected Greene with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Paul J. Hagerty High School in Oviedo, Florida.

Despite being just 25 years old, Greene is already in his fifth MLB season.

So far, Greene has recorded 12.7 bWAR and a .266/.338/.453 slash line with 92 home runs and 318 RBI throughout his career. He won a Silver Slugger Award after hitting 36 home runs last season.

Detroit Tigers Right Now

The Tigers have won seven of their last 10 games. They are coming off a 2-1 series win against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.

Detroit sold at the trade deadline, sending two-time Cy Young Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers and right-hander Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres.

Even though they sold, the Tigers are the third American League Wild Card team with a 60-61 record. They have the best run differential in the American League at +90.

Detroit is also just 2 1/2 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the American League Central. It’s not far-fetched to suggest that the club could make a deep postseason run.