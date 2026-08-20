Detroit Tigers Announce Multiple Off Day Moves Before Royals Series

The Detroit Tigers are licking their fresh wounds from their Pittsburgh Pirates losses. However, they have a chance to rewrite the script against the Kansas City Royals. The team announced several transactions involving Roman Silgado, Sammy Zarraga, and Omar Bustamante.

Even though they lost two out of three against the Pirates, their upcoming series against the Royals is a golden opportunity to prove that they belong in the playoff picture.

Detroit Tigers Make Moves During Off Day

Thursday, August 20th is an off day for the Tigers. It’s a welcome change of pace for a team that is scratching and clawing for an AL playoff spot.

During the day off, the team announced several moves within the organization.

The MiLB Transactions log reported that the Tigers made the following moves:

DSL Tigers 2 placed C Roman Silgado on the 60-day injured list.

C Omar Bustamante assigned to DSL Tigers 2 from DSL Tigers 1.

RHP Sammy Zarraga assigned to DSL Tigers 2 from DSL Tigers 1.

Silgado is a 17-year-old catcher in his first year with the organization. Bustamante is a 21-year-old catcher who has already been with the Tigers for two years. Finally, Zarraga is a 20-year-old pitcher.

Looking at Roman Silgado, Sammy Zarraga, & Omar Bustamante

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound Silgado has had a poor season.

For the DSL Tigers 2, Silgado has played in 18 games. In those games, he has recorded three hits, one home run, three RBIs, and two stolen bases.

Zarraga has started 12 games this year. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound pitcher recorded 43 strikeouts, a 6.90 ERA, and a 1.85 WHIP in 44.1 innings.

Finally, the 6-foot, 178-pound Bustamante played 48 games this year. In those games, he has collected two home runs, 22 RBIs, six doubles, one triple, 23 hits, and a .181 batting average.

Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals & Playoff Chances

According to Fangraphs, the Tigers still have a 13.5 percent chance of making the playoffs; that’s better than zero.

However, things won’t get any easier for the Tigers going from the Pirates to the Royals.

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, putting them in a tie for 0.5 games behind the final playoff spot.

Here is what the probable starters are shaping up for the three-game series:

Friday August 21: Troy Melton vs Noah Cameron

Troy Melton vs Noah Cameron Saturday August 22: Drew Anderson vs Michael Wacha

Drew Anderson vs Michael Wacha Sunday August 23: Framber Valdez vs Daniel Lynch IV

The first game will be broadcast at 8:10 PM Eastern Time, 6:10 PM Mountain Time.

Regardless of how their starters perform, their bullpen has to be better in order to make the rest of this season worthwhile.

Buckle up, Tigers fans; this could get bumpy.