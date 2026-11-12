Scott Boras: Tigers Fans May Not Have Seen the Last of Max Scherzer Yet

Following the conclusion of the 2026 Toronto Blue Jays‘ season that saw them fail to defend their American League Championship of 2025, speculation began building on the future of former Detroit Tigers pitcher Max Scherzer and what it could hold.

At 42 years old, Scherzer isn’t getting any younger, and he’s the current oldest active MLB player now that his former Tigers teammate Justin Verlander officially called it a career.

However, according to Scherzer’s agent Scott Boras, he’s not ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

Former Detroit Tigers Pitcher Max Scherzer’s Agent Scott Boras Implies He Won’t Retire Yet

Recently, when asked about Scherzer’s future in Major League Baseball, his agent Scott Boras implied that he’s not ready to retire yet.

“If you saw Scherzer’s last game, you’ll understand he’s far from Max’d out,” Boras said via Sportsnet Insider Ben Nicholson-Smith on X, formerly known as Twitter.

But the comments didn’t exactly sound receptive to Scherzer returning for another season.

“Max Scherzer may have some gas left but he needs to retire before he gets retired. Just end it as flamethrower you’re first ballot no need to pitch again,” one fan responded.

This fan said, “Pass. No need to bring him back to the Blue Jays for a third kick at the can after a first to worst season. He just blocks the progression of a younger arm.”

This fan wrote, “Yeah…spent half the season on IL no thanks.”

“He done. Looked like he was running on fumes,” another fan said.

Max Scherzer Spoke About His Future In Late September

Near the end of the Blue Jays’ season, Scherzer spoke about his future and said that he was going to take time to make his decision.

“I’m going to make this decision about playing next year later in the offseason,” Scherzer said. “I’ve gone through ups and downs throughout the season, I get it, but I’ve gotten to the point where I’m pretty healthy. I’ve talked to everybody in my inner circle and we all kind of feel the same way. We don’t need to make a decision today. Get to the offseason and see how things unfold.”

“I have no idea how I’m going to feel here in six months,” Scherzer said. “For me, right now it’s just about being healthy, pitching in this last game and having fun with it, then seeing what happens. I really don’t have any expectations of what happens. Pitching is so much fun. You never know. Really, I have no idea.”

Ahead of what could have been his final start, he said that he was glad that his family was going to be able to watch.

“I just want to go out there and pitch tomorrow, knowing that you never know, it could be my last,” Scherzer said. “Just in case. We’ve been eyeing this on the calendar for a couple of weeks now, knowing I was going to make the start in Baltimore, but the kids were in school so we weren’t able to get them to Baltimore. We had circled this one, if we were out of it, to still pitch Sunday. It gives me a chance to pitch in front of my kids one more time, if it is [the end]. If it’s not, who knows?”