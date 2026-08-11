Scott Harris Breaks Silence on Tarik Skubal’s Potential Tigers Return

The Detroit Tigers made one of the biggest decisions of the MLB trade deadline when they sent Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the door to a reunion might not be completely closed.

Skubal has already made it clear that Detroit remains a special place to him. During a recent appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, the former Tigers ace discussed the possibility of returning to the organization when he reaches free agency after the season.

“I would love to play my whole career in Detroit. I would love to,” Skubal said. “And hopefully those negotiations can pick back up in November once the playoffs are done.

“We’ll see where that goes. Hopefully they’re involved with everything. I would love to return. I got nothing but good things to say about the city of Detroit.”

Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris has now responded to those comments, and while he understandably stopped short of discussing a potential free-agent pursuit, he viewed Skubal’s words as a positive reflection on the organization.

Harris ‘Not Surprised’ by Skubal’s Comments

During an appearance on “The Front Office with Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette” on MLB Network Radio, Harris was asked about Skubal openly expressing his affection for Detroit so soon after being traded.

“I’m not surprised,” Harris said. “Our players love playing here. The organization has done a ton to make this a destination and a place that players feel really supported here.”

Harris declined to address what could happen once Skubal reaches the open market, noting that he couldn’t get into potential free-agent matters. Instead, he pointed toward the work the Tigers have done behind the scenes to create an environment players want to be part of.

“But it’s a tribute to all the people behind the scenes who are working so hard to support our players and create an environment and facilities here that bring out the best in the players,” Harris said. “And so it’s a credit to them, and it’s very validating to hear those comments.”

That may be about as much as Harris can say publicly at this stage, but Skubal’s comments are notable considering how his Tigers tenure ended. Detroit traded one of baseball’s premier starting pitchers rather than risk losing him for significantly less value during the offseason.

Could Skubal Actually Return to the Tigers?

A reunion would come with plenty of obstacles. Skubal is positioned to be one of the most coveted players available in free agency, meaning Detroit could find itself competing against some of baseball’s biggest spenders if it decides to pursue him.

The Dodgers could also have their own interest in retaining Skubal after acquiring him for the stretch run. And with virtually every contender looking for frontline pitching, Skubal should have no shortage of options.

Still, the Tigers have at least one thing working in their favor: Skubal has already said he wants them involved.

Detroit also gained a package of three prospects by trading him rather than simply holding onto him for the final two months of the season.

If the Tigers were somehow able to bring Skubal back in free agency, they would have effectively added significant young talent to their system while ultimately retaining the pitcher they traded away.

Whether ownership would be willing to make the type of financial commitment necessary to pull that off is another question entirely.

Tigers Haven’t Given Up on 2026 Season

The Skubal trade also hasn’t produced the collapse some might have expected in Detroit.

After a difficult July 29 loss to the Baltimore Orioles helped push Harris toward dealing Skubal and Casey Mize, the Tigers responded by winning seven of their next nine games.

Detroit entered the week at 58-60, sitting second in the American League Central and only one game behind the Texas Rangers for the final AL Wild Card spot.

Perhaps even more encouraging is Detroit’s plus-87 run differential, the best mark in the American League despite the Tigers sitting two games below .500.

Harris made it clear that the front office’s deadline decisions shouldn’t be interpreted as surrendering the remainder of the season.

“We’re not giving up on the season. We’re not waving a white flag or anything like that,” Harris said. “I like how we’re playing right now. I like a lot of things about our team. We’re not conceding anything down the stretch.”

Harris also pointed to Detroit’s stunning 2024 playoff run as evidence that counting out the Tigers in August can be dangerous.

“This is an organization that came out of nowhere in 2024 to make the playoffs,” Harris said. “So I wouldn’t rule us out.”

There is still plenty to determine before Detroit can seriously consider a Skubal reunion. The Tigers have a postseason race to navigate, Skubal has a championship opportunity with Los Angeles and free agency won’t arrive until after the season.