Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 3-Word Post Before Royals Series

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

They had the day off on Thursday (following a series with the Pirates in Pittsburgh).

Most recently, the Tigers lost by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday.

Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 3-Word Post

Ahead of their series with the Royals, Max Clark sent out a post to Instagram that had over 44,000 likes.

He wrote: “last fourteen days”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@daltongarland_13: “King of Detroit”

@demareec: “You’re doing great and so deserved! You worked hard, so enjoy the ride🎉”

@matthewboelts: “The future of baseball”

@pmytinger23: “You are my hero dog!!!!!!”

@quentonroush: “My 🐐”

@toddresnick: “Congrats!!! My 12 year old is your biggest fan! Love from LA”

George Lombard Jr., Gleyber Torres, Konnor Griffin and Andruw Jones were among the people to like Clark’s post.

Looking At Clark

Clark was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut last month.

Right now, the 21-year-old is batting .271 with 19 hits, one home run, nine RBIs and eight runs in 18 games.

Looking At The Tigers

As for the Tigers, they are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 61-66 record in 127 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 29-35 in 64 games on the road).