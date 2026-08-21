Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 3-Word Post Before Royals Series

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 18: Max Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers runs on the field to warm up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 18, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
@demareec: “You’re doing great and so deserved! You worked hard, so enjoy the ride🎉”
@matthewboelts: “The future of baseball”
GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with teammates in the dugout after coming around to score on an RBI single by Gleyber Torres #25 in the fifth inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 19, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
@pmytinger23: “You are my hero dog!!!!!!”
@quentonroush: “My 🐐”
@toddresnick: “Congrats!!! My 12 year old is your biggest fan! Love from LA”
GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers watches his fly ball to center field in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on August 11, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.
GettyMax Clark #15 of the Detroit Tigers making in major league debut hits a single to left field against the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 31, 2026 in Sacramento, California. The single was Clark’s for major league career hit.
Clark was picked in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
He made his MLB debut last month.
Right now, the 21-year-old is batting .271 with 19 hits, one home run, nine RBIs and eight runs in 18 games.
Looking At The Tigers
GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.
As for the Tigers, they are currently the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 61-66 record in 127 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 29-35 in 64 games on the road).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.They had the day off on Thursday (following a series with the Pirates in Pittsburgh).Most recently, the Tigers lost by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday.Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 3-Word PostAhead of their series with […]
Detroit Tigers Star Max Clark Sends Out 3-Word Post Before Royals Series