Detroit Tigers Sign Intriguing 29-Year-Old Pitcher Amid Injuries

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers are playing the finale of their four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home).

The Tigers have lost each of the first three games, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Tigers Sign 29-Year-Old Pitcher Amid Injuries

Also on Thursday, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported that the Tigers are signing Edwar Colina.

Romero wrote: “Venezuelan RHP Edwar Colina has signed a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers, per sources. Colina, 29, briefly pitched for the Twins in 2020 and was recently with Guerreros de Oaxaca in the Mexican League. His fastball reaches 99-101 mph. Represented by Carlos Perez.”

Colina appeared in one game for the Minnesota Twins during the 2020 season.

This season, he went 0-0 with a 3.52 ERA in 17 games for Guerreros de Oaxaca.

Romero added: “It’s a two-year Minor League contract. Colina will report to Double-A Erie.”

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 20-30 record in 50 games.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games.

That said, the Tigers are still 13-11 in 24 games at home.

After their series with the Guardians, they will visit the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

The Tigers are coming off a season where they 87-75, which had them as the second-place team in their division.

They lost to the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS (in five games).