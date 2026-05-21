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Detroit Tigers Sign Intriguing 29-Year-Old Pitcher Amid Injuries

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A.J. Hinch
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The Detroit Tigers' A.J. Hinch is looking for solutions to get the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central.

On Thursday, the Detroit Tigers are playing the finale of their four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians (at home).

The Tigers have lost each of the first three games, so they will look to avoid getting swept.

Tigers Sign 29-Year-Old Pitcher Amid Injuries

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers (L) and bench coach George Lombard #26 watch the game against the Cleveland Guardians from the dugout during the eighth inning at Comerica Park on May 19, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

Also on Thursday, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported that the Tigers are signing Edwar Colina.

Romero wrote: “Venezuelan RHP Edwar Colina has signed a minor league deal with the Detroit Tigers, per sources. Colina, 29, briefly pitched for the Twins in 2020 and was recently with Guerreros de Oaxaca in the Mexican League. His fastball reaches 99-101 mph. Represented by Carlos Perez.”

Colina appeared in one game for the Minnesota Twins during the 2020 season.

This season, he went 0-0 with a 3.52 ERA in 17 games for Guerreros de Oaxaca.

Romero added: “It’s a two-year Minor League contract. Colina will report to Double-A Erie.”

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 25: Edwar Colina #86 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch in his major league debut against the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning of the game at Target Field on September 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Reds defeated the Twins 7-2 to clinch a wild card spot in the postseason. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Tigers Right Now

GettyManager A.J. Hinch of the Detroit Tigers relieves Framber Valdez #59 during the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 24, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Tigers are the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 20-30 record in 50 games.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games.

That said, the Tigers are still 13-11 in 24 games at home.

After their series with the Guardians, they will visit the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Chris McCosky of The Detroit News wrote (on May 19): “Tigers medical updates: —Beau Brieske (groin) to make rehab outing with Toledo Wednesday –Justin Verlander (hip) to throw live BP at Comerica Wednesday —Ty Madden (forearm contusion) to throw bullpen Wednesday. –Nothing new on Torres, Carpenter and Baez”

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers watches from the dugout during the third inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacksat Chase Field on March 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Tigers are coming off a season where they 87-75, which had them as the second-place team in their division.

They lost to the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS (in five games).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Sign Intriguing 29-Year-Old Pitcher Amid Injuries

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