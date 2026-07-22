Detroit Tigers Quietly Sign Recently Released Houston Astros Player

Before the series finale of a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs, the Detroit Tigers quietly signed a catcher whom the Houston Astros had recently released.

MLB.com wrote: “Detroit Tigers signed free agent C Carlos Pérez to a minor league contract.”

Detroit Tigers Quietly Sign Recently Released Houston Astros Catcher Carlos Pérez

Pérez signed a minor-league contract with the Houston Astros this past offseason.

Pérez has spent the entire season with Houston’s Triple-A affiliate, slashing .222/.303/.396 with eight home runs and 28 RBI.

The Astros released Pérez this past Saturday. Four days later, he officially signed his contract with Detroit.

More About Detroit Tigers Catcher Carlos Pérez

Pérez, 35, signed his first professional contract with the Toronto Blue Jays all the way back in 2008.

In July 2012, the Blue Jays traded Pérez to the Astros as part of a blockbuster deal that included J.A. Happ, Brandon Lyon and Joe Musgrove.

In Nov. 2014, the Astros dealt Pérez, along with right-hander Nick Tropeano, to the Los Angeles Angels for catcher Hank Conger.

Pérez finally made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2015. In 184 games with the Angels from 2015-17, Pérez slashed .224/.267/.332 with 10 home runs, 29 doubles and 55 RBI.

Los Angeles moved on from Pérez on March 31, 2018, trading the catcher to the Atlanta Braves for third baseman Ryan Schimpf.

He appeared in just eight games with the Braves, going 3-for-22 at the plate. Atlanta designated him for assignment on April 27, and the Texas Rangers claimed him shortly after.

Pérez didn’t play much for the Rangers. In 53 plate appearances over 20 games with Texas, the catcher hit .143/.176/.245.

After 2018, Pérez didn’t appear in the majors until 2023. In between his MLB stints, the catcher played in the minors for the Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies.

In 66 games with the Athletics in 2023, Pérez hit .226/.293/.357 with six home runs, four doubles and 20 RBI.

Pérez hasn’t been in the big leagues since 2023. He spent the 2025 season in the Chicago Cubs organization.