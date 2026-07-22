Detroit Tigers Quietly Sign Recently Released Houston Astros Player

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on prior to playing the Seattle Mariners in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote: “Detroit Tigers signed free agent C Carlos Pérez to a minor league contract.”
Detroit Tigers Quietly Sign Recently Released Houston Astros Catcher Carlos Pérez
GettyMESA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 23: Carlos Perez #44 of the Oakland Athletics poses for a portrait during photo day at HoHoKam Stadium on February 23, 2024 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Pérez signed a minor-league contract with the Houston Astros this past offseason.
Pérez has spent the entire season with Houston’s Triple-A affiliate, slashing .222/.303/.396 with eight home runs and 28 RBI.
The Astros released Pérez this past Saturday. Four days later, he officially signed his contract with Detroit.
More About Detroit Tigers Catcher Carlos Pérez
GettyANAHEIM, CA – MAY 25: Carlos Perez #58 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim gets an RBI infield single to shortstop in the second inning during the MLB game against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 25, 2015 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Pérez, 35, signed his first professional contract with the Toronto Blue Jays all the way back in 2008.
In July 2012, the Blue Jays traded Pérez to the Astros as part of a blockbuster deal that included J.A. Happ, Brandon Lyon and Joe Musgrove.
In Nov. 2014, the Astros dealt Pérez, along with right-hander Nick Tropeano, to the Los Angeles Angels for catcher Hank Conger.
GettyANAHEIM, CA – OCTOBER 02: Carlos Perez #58 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim scores in the second inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on October 2, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)
Pérez finally made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2015. In 184 games with the Angels from 2015-17, Pérez slashed .224/.267/.332 with 10 home runs, 29 doubles and 55 RBI.
Los Angeles moved on from Pérez on March 31, 2018, trading the catcher to the Atlanta Braves for third baseman Ryan Schimpf.
GettyARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 20: Carlos Perez #58 of the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 20, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
He appeared in just eight games with the Braves, going 3-for-22 at the plate. Atlanta designated him for assignment on April 27, and the Texas Rangers claimed him shortly after.
Pérez didn’t play much for the Rangers. In 53 plate appearances over 20 games with Texas, the catcher hit .143/.176/.245.
GettyARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 20: Carlos Perez #58 of the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 20, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
After 2018, Pérez didn’t appear in the majors until 2023. In between his MLB stints, the catcher played in the minors for the Baltimore Orioles and Colorado Rockies.
In 66 games with the Athletics in 2023, Pérez hit .226/.293/.357 with six home runs, four doubles and 20 RBI.
Pérez hasn’t been in the big leagues since 2023. He spent the 2025 season in the Chicago Cubs organization.
GettyANAHEIM, CA – SEPTEMBER 11: Carlos Perez #58 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim drops a fould ball hit by Carlos Gomez #14 of the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 11, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Detroit Tigers Quietly Sign Recently Released Houston Astros Player