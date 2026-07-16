Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Makes Cryptic Post Amid Trade Rumors

On Friday, the Detroit Tigers will be back in action when they visit Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in California.

Now that the All-Star break is over, attention will turn to the upcoming trading deadline.

One of the most talked about players has been Tigers star Tarik Skubal.

Skubal Makes Cryptic Post Amid Trade Rumors

Amid the rumors, Skubal sent out a cryptic post to Instagram on Thursday.

He wrote: “⏳⌛️”

There were over 4,000 likes on his post in less than 40 minutes.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@onlyeisenlohr: “Please stay in Detroit skub”

@kkuhaofficial: “You gonna be a Tiger or what, spill the beans”

@kelliseguin: “🙏 The Tigers, the fans & Michigan needs you! Please, please stay in Motown!!!”

@justinllamas: “wishing u an excellent second half whether u stay in detroit or not”

@caleb.render: “Lead us to the Playoffs Skub.”

@bgroe17: “That caption looks scary”

@jak3.the.rocker: “Hope you stay in Detroit but will support you anywhere you land 🙌🔥”

Looking At Skubal

Skubal was picked in the 9th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven seasons of his MLB career with the Tigers.

Right now, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is 5-5 with a 3.09 ERA in 13 games.

Skubal’s potential availability could change the entire 2026 MLB playoffs depending on who lands him.

Over 150 career games, the 29-year-old has gone 59-42 with a 3.08 ERA.

Tigers Right Now

The Tigers come into their series with the Angels as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 44-52 record in 96 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten.