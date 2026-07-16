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Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Makes Cryptic Post Amid Trade Rumors

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - JUNE 13: Starting pitcher Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers reacts after leaving the game during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 13, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Detroit Tigers will be back in action when they visit Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in California.

Now that the All-Star break is over, attention will turn to the upcoming trading deadline.

One of the most talked about players has been Tigers star Tarik Skubal.

Skubal Makes Cryptic Post Amid Trade Rumors

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 30, 2026 in New York City.

Amid the rumors, Skubal sent out a cryptic post to Instagram on Thursday.

He wrote: “⏳⌛️”

There were over 4,000 likes on his post in less than 40 minutes.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@onlyeisenlohr: “Please stay in Detroit skub”

@kkuhaofficial: “You gonna be a Tiger or what, spill the beans”

@kelliseguin: “🙏 The Tigers, the fans & Michigan needs you! Please, please stay in Motown!!!”

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Comerica Park on July 12, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

@justinllamas: “wishing u an excellent second half whether u stay in detroit or not”

@caleb.render: “Lead us to the Playoffs Skub.”

@bgroe17: “That caption looks scary”

@jak3.the.rocker: “Hope you stay in Detroit but will support you anywhere you land 🙌🔥”

Looking At Skubal

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers prepares to pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Skubal was picked in the 9th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven seasons of his MLB career with the Tigers.

Right now, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is 5-5 with a 3.09 ERA in 13 games.

GettyStarting pitcher Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches to Angel Martínez #1 of the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field on June 13, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Skubal’s potential availability could change the entire 2026 MLB playoffs depending on who lands him.

Over 150 career games, the 29-year-old has gone 59-42 with a 3.08 ERA.

Tigers Right Now

GettyAJ Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers calls his team together on the pitcher’s mound in the ninth inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 29, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Tigers come into their series with the Angels as the fourth-place team in the American League Central with a 44-52 record in 96 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Makes Cryptic Post Amid Trade Rumors

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