Torkelson’s ‘Choke and Poke’ Era Is Here–and It’s Working

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers continued their impressive run with a 7–5 victory over the Kansas City Royals, marking their fifth consecutive win. A significant contributor to this success was first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who showcased his power at the plate.

Embracing the “Choke and Poke” Approach

In a postgame interview, Torkelson attributed his recent success to a simplified hitting philosophy he referred to as “choke and poke.” This approach emphasizes making contact over swinging for the fences, focusing on putting the ball in play and letting the results follow.

“Just choke and poke, just get the barrel to the ball,,” Torkelson said. “I felt like my two-strike approach was lacking a little bit, so I just wanted to shorten up and get the fastball a little deeper, and he [Hoffman] just hung that changeup.”

This mindset shift appears to be paying dividends. Torkelson went 2-for-5 in the game, including a solo home run in the eighth inning that extended the Tigers’ lead. His performance not only contributed to the team’s victory but also highlighted the effectiveness of his adjusted approach at the plate.

Torkelson’s Journey Back to Form

Torkelson’s path back to the majors has been marked by challenges. After a promising 2023 season, he struggled in 2024, leading to a demotion to Triple-A Toledo in June. During his time in the minors, Torkelson focused on refining his swing mechanics and mental approach to the game.

Upon his return to the Tigers in August 2024, Torkelson demonstrated significant improvement, finishing the season with a .219 batting average, 10 home runs, and 37 RBIs in 92 games.

His postseason performance included a crucial RBI double in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, helping the Tigers advance.

Entering the 2025 season, Torkelson continued to build on his progress, earning a spot on the Opening Day roster and contributing to the team’s strong start.

Tigers’ Offensive Momentum

The Tigers’ offense has been firing on all cylinders, with contributions from multiple players. Riley Greene and Dillon Dingler also homered in the game, providing the team with a balanced and potent lineup.

“I feel like we expect to win,” Torkelson said. “A couple years ago, it’s like, ‘How are we going to lose this one?’ But this year it’s like, ‘How are we gonna win it?’

“There’s so many opportunities and so many guys that can win this game for us, so it’s just trusting in that.”

The team’s recent success has propelled them to the top of the American League standings, boasting a 38–21 record. The combination of a simplified hitting approach and a cohesive team dynamic has been instrumental in their ascent.

As the Tigers continue their series against the Royals, they aim to maintain their momentum and solidify their position as contenders. Torkelson’s “choke and poke” philosophy may serve as a blueprint for sustained success, emphasizing the importance of adaptability and teamwork in achieving long-term goals.