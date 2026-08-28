Spencer Torkelson Opens Up About Facing Ex-Tiger Tarik Skubal

On Friday evening, the Detroit Tigers are set to welcome back former ace pitcher Tarik Skubal to the Motor City for the first time since he was traded in a blockbuster deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers for three prospects.

Skubal will take the mound at Comerica Park in what will be his first game against his former club since the trade, and it will surely make for a rowdy atmosphere in the venue that he called home for the first several years of his MLB career.

Detroit Tigers First Baseman Spencer Torkelson Reacts To Tarik Skull’s Return

On Friday, Skubal will make his return to Comerica Park for the first time since being traded.

According to his former teammate Spencer Torkelson, while there is still friendship between the two sides, the Tigers have a job to do – try and beat him.

“He’s a Cy Young for a reason, but you want to play the best, and he’s the best. So I think the guys are looking forward to the opportunity to face him,” Torkelson said via MLB.com. “Obviously, [I] love him, great friend, but in between the lines, we’re trying to beat each other.”

“I think we know him [as a pitcher] really well, but it doesn’t mean we know what he’s going to throw every single time or where he’s going to throw it,” Torkelson added. “So, I think we still have to have solid plans at the plate and kind of know the way he’s going to attack us. But it’s just like any tough pitcher; you just have to grind him out.”

Tarik Skubal Wants To Win The World Series With The Dogers

Following the trade, Skubal said that while he still has plenty of love for his former teammates, he’s looking forward to being on a bonafide contending team with the chance for another World Series title.

“The goal was always to win a World Series for the city [of Detroit], the organization that took a chance on me,” Skubal said after the trade. “It’s tough. I love all those guys in [the Tigers’ clubhouse]. They’re some of my best friends. At this time, I’m excited to be a Dodger. I’m excited to get down there and meet all those guys and chase three championships in a row.”