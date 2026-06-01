Tigers Update Starting Rotation Ahead of Rays Series

The Detroit Tigers have activated right-handed pitcher Ty Madden in time to start Monday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Tigers public relations department announced the move on X on Monday afternoon. Detroit opens its 3-game series versus Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field at 6:40 pm ET Monday night.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers optioned fellow right-handed pitcher Ricky Vanasco to Triple-A Toledo.

Vanasco last pitched for Detroit on May 28. He gave up four runs on four hits and two walks over two innings versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Madden owns a 2.38 ERA in three appearances this season. Monday night will be his first start of the campaign.

Tigers Activate Ty Madden to Start Monday vs. Rays

The right-hander is back after missing the last couple weeks with a right forearm bruise.

Madden has only made three MLB appearances this season. But in relief, he has pitched at least five frames twice.

On May 9, he lasted six innings versus the Kansas City Royals, giving up three runs on two hits. Madden threw five shutout frames against the Boston Red Sox on May 4.

The 26-year-old made his MLB debut in 2024. During that campaign, he made his only MLB start, which was a no-decision versus the Chicago White Sox.

Madden captured his only MLB win in a relief appearance during September 2024. He threw five innings, giving up only one run on five hits against the Athletics.

Madden finished 2024 with a 1-1 record, 4.30 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 23 innings.

Detroit Options Ricky Vanasco to Triple-A Toledo

With Madden’s return, the Tigers had to send one of their players down to the minors. The odd-man out turned out to be Vanasco.

The 27-year-old right-hander didn’t pitch well during his roughly month stint with the team. Vanasco allowed a run in all five of his relief appearances for the Tigers in May.

Overall, he owned a 15.63 ERA with a 3.158 WHIP in 6.1 innings. He struck out four while walking six.

Like Madden, Vanasco made his MLB debut during the 2024 campaign. He first pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the Tigers in late July.

Including this season, Vanasco is 1-1 with a 12.19 ERA in nine MLB games.

He has fared much better in his minor league career. Vanasco is 15-19 with a 3.28 ERA over 147 appearances at the minor league level. He has started 42 of those contests.

At Triple-A, Vanasco is 4-5 with a 2.59 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 117 strikeouts in 87 innings.

Vanasco has made 69 relief appearances versus one start at Triple-A. Most of his career starts came years ago at High Single-A.

The Tigers will face the Rays for three road games this week before having a travel day Thursday. They will return home for the weekend to face the Seattle Seahawks and then the Minnesota Twins next week.

With Madden on the mound Monday night, the Tigers will be trying to end their losing ways. Detroit posted a 6-22 record during May.

The Tigers will begin the series with the Rays in last place of the AL Central at 22-38. They sit 11.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians for first in the division.