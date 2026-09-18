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Ex-Detroit Tigers All-Star Suddenly Cut From Current Team

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 11: Michael Lorenzen #21 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They most recently beat the Toronto Blue Jays in two out of three games (on the road).

Ex-Detroit Tigers All-Star Suddenly Cut

GettyMichael Lorenzen #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on August 27, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ahead of Friday’s game, news came out that a former Tigers star had been designated for assignment by the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP José Rodríguez has been selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP Michael Lorenzen has been designated for assignment Welcome to The Show, Tibu 🦈”

Lorenzen had gone 0-2 with an 8.49 ERA in six games for the Blue Jays.

He was also with the Colorado Rockies earlier this year.

Looking At Lorenzen

GettyMichael Lorenzen #55 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Athletics in the bottom of the second inning at Sutter Health Park on September 09, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Lorenzen was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

Following the Reds, Lorenzen also had stops with the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals (before the Rockies and Blue Jays).

GettyMichael Lorenzen #21 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of game one of a doubleheader at Comerica Park on July 27, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. 

In 2023, Lorenzen made the MLB All-Star Game as a member of the Tigers.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Detroit Tigers All-Star Suddenly Cut From Current Team

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