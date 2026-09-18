Ex-Detroit Tigers All-Star Suddenly Cut From Current Team

On Friday night, the Detroit Tigers will open up a series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

They most recently beat the Toronto Blue Jays in two out of three games (on the road).

Ex-Detroit Tigers All-Star Suddenly Cut

Ahead of Friday’s game, news came out that a former Tigers star had been designated for assignment by the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP José Rodríguez has been selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP Michael Lorenzen has been designated for assignment Welcome to The Show, Tibu 🦈”

Lorenzen had gone 0-2 with an 8.49 ERA in six games for the Blue Jays.

He was also with the Colorado Rockies earlier this year.

Looking At Lorenzen

Lorenzen was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Cincinnati Reds.

Following the Reds, Lorenzen also had stops with the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals (before the Rockies and Blue Jays).

In 2023, Lorenzen made the MLB All-Star Game as a member of the Tigers.