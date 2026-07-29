Surprise Trade Suitor ‘Scouted’ Tarik Skubal’s Start Last Weekend: Report

The MLB trade deadline is set for Aug. 3, and one of the biggest names potentially on the move is Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that executives around the league believe the Tigers “want to trade” Skubal, although there is uncertainty about whether Detroit can land the type of return it desires.

Nonetheless, the Tigers will soon have to make a decision, and teams appear to already be inquiring about the back-to-back Cy Young Award winner

Surprise Team “Scouted” Skubal

On Tuesday night, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported that several teams sent scouts to watch Skubal’s most recent start against the Kansas City Royals last Friday night.

However, one specific team reportedly stood out among those in attendance — the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies are among several teams that scouted Tarik Skubal’s start last weekend. Philly has lost 6 of 7. Scott Harris has traded 3 pitchers to the Phillies since arriving to Detroit: Soto, Lorenzen, Manning. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 29, 2026

While the Phillies have appeared in Skubal trade rumors, the teams most consistently linked to the ace have been the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Milwaukee Brewers.

If Philadelphia can put together an offer that convinces Detroit to make a deal, the Phillies could potentially pair Skubal with Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez atop their rotation.

Skubal finished the start with 7.1 innings pitched, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out 12 batters.

Skubal’s 2026 Season

Skubal battled an elbow injury earlier this season that forced him to miss time, but when he has taken the mound, he has continued to pitch as well as advertised

He is 8-5 on the season with a 2.70 ERA and 110 strikeouts across 90.0 innings pitched.

Skubal will take the mound Wednesday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles in what could potentially be his final start as a member of the Tigers if Detroit decides to trade him ahead of Monday’s deadline.