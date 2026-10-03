Detroit Tigers Suddenly Release 33-Year-Old Pitcher After Bad Season

It is no secret that the Detroit Tigers had a bad 2026 season.

The Tigers finished the season with an underwhelming 76-86 record and finished fourth in the American League Central. With this, they missed the playoffs after entering the season with high hopes.

Now, as the Tigers’ offseason gets underway, they have already parted ways with one of their pitchers.

Detroit Tigers Release Pitcher Tanner Rainey

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction tracker, Tanner Rainey has elected free agency. Due to this, his time with the Tigers’ organization is officially over.

Rainey was designated for assignment by Detroit back in late August. However, after clearing waivers, he was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo, where he would finish the season.

Now, with Rainey being released, he will be looking for his next home.

Looking at Rainey

Rainey appeared in six major league games this season for the Tigers, where he had a 0-0 record, a 3.86 ERA, and six strikeouts. This was after he had a 0-1 record, an 11.17 ERA, and 11 strikeouts in 13 games split between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tigers during the 2025 season.

With Triple-A Toledo this season, Rainey had a 5-4 record, a 3.40 ERA, and 67 strikeouts. Overall, he had a solid year with Triple-A Toledo, and that should help his chances of landing a contract elsewhere.

In 217 career MLB games over nine seasons split between the Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, Pirates, and Tigers, Rainey has a 5-11 record, a 5.46 ERA, and 253 strikeouts.