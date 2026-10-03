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Detroit Tigers Suddenly Release 33-Year-Old Pitcher After Bad Season

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Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Manager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It is no secret that the Detroit Tigers had a bad 2026 season.

The Tigers finished the season with an underwhelming 76-86 record and finished fourth in the American League Central. With this, they missed the playoffs after entering the season with high hopes.

Now, as the Tigers’ offseason gets underway, they have already parted ways with one of their pitchers.

Detroit Tigers Release Pitcher Tanner Rainey

Detroit Tigers Photo Day
GettyLAKELAND, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Tanner Rainey #72 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a photo during the Detroit Tigers Photo Day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 17, 2026 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

According to MiLB.com’s official transaction tracker, Tanner Rainey has elected free agency. Due to this, his time with the Tigers’ organization is officially over.

Rainey was designated for assignment by Detroit back in late August. However, after clearing waivers, he was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo, where he would finish the season.

Now, with Rainey being released, he will be looking for his next home.

Looking at Rainey

Tampa Bay Rays v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 24: Tanner Rainey #56 of the Detroit Tigers plays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park on August 24, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Rainey appeared in six major league games this season for the Tigers, where he had a 0-0 record, a 3.86 ERA, and six strikeouts. This was after he had a 0-1 record, an 11.17 ERA, and 11 strikeouts in 13 games split between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tigers during the 2025 season.

With Triple-A Toledo this season, Rainey had a 5-4 record, a 3.40 ERA, and 67 strikeouts. Overall, he had a solid year with Triple-A Toledo, and that should help his chances of landing a contract elsewhere.

In 217 career MLB games over nine seasons split between the Cincinnati Reds, Washington Nationals, Pirates, and Tigers, Rainey has a 5-11 record, a 5.46 ERA, and 253 strikeouts.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Detroit Tigers Suddenly Release 33-Year-Old Pitcher After Bad Season

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