Tarik Skubal Addresses Emotional Trade From Tigers

After months of speculation, the major question on the minds of Detroit Tigers fans everywhere was answered. Ace pitcher Tarik Skubal, who is a pending free agent after this season, was traded to the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The trade, which was announced late on Saturday evening, yielded the Tigers outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith in return.

Following the trade, Skubal became emotional when discussing the end of his time with the organization that brought him into Major League Baseball.

Ex-Detroit Tigers Pitcher Tarik Skubal Breaks Silence After Trade To Dodgers

Skubal’s trade from the Tigers brings another end to an era of the club having one of the best pitchers on the mound, following in the footsteps of Justin Verlander, who was traded in 2017, and Max Scherzer, who departed in free agency.