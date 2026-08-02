Tarik Skubal Addresses Emotional Trade From Tigers

After months of speculation, the major question on the minds of Detroit Tigers fans everywhere was answered. Ace pitcher Tarik Skubal, who is a pending free agent after this season, was traded to the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
The trade, which was announced late on Saturday evening, yielded the Tigers outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith in return.
Following the trade, Skubal became emotional when discussing the end of his time with the organization that brought him into Major League Baseball.
Ex-Detroit Tigers Pitcher Tarik Skubal Breaks Silence After Trade To Dodgers
Skubal’s trade from the Tigers brings another end to an era of the club having one of the best pitchers on the mound, following in the footsteps of Justin Verlander, who was traded in 2017, and Max Scherzer, who departed in free agency.
“It’s very tough. Ever since that ’24 Game 5 (of the ALDS), the failure that I experienced on, I’ve used that as fuel to try and bring a World Series to the city of Detroit,” Skubal said. “That whole off-season, I’ve never been more motivated, and you go back and we lose Game 5 again. That failure sparked some more motivation to just dig deeper and see how good you can truly be.
“The goal was always to win a World Series for the city, for the organization that actually took a chance on me.”
In each of Detroit’s last two postseason appearances, Skubal was given the starting responsibilities for a decisive Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series with the Tigers aiming to reach the American League Championship Series for what would have been the first time since 2013.
The outcome, however, was the same both years. In 2024, the Cleveland Guardians broke the game open with a crucial grand slam before Skubal exited the contest. The following year, he surrendered only a single run and recording 13 strikeouts across six innings against the Seattle Mariners, but the Tigers ultimately fell in a 15-inning marathon contest.
The Tigers have not won the World Series since 1984.
Skubal now has a chance to help the Dodgers become the first team since the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2000 to complete a three-peat in the World Series.
“I’m excited to be a Dodger,” he said. “I’m excited to get down there and meet all those guys, chase three championships in a row. It’s hard to do, so I’m excited to be a part of that.
“But it’s a lot of different emotions. Definitely a roller-coaster.”
And naturally, it’s going to be difficult to leave his teammates behind as he embarks on his new journey.
“I love all those guys in there,” he said. “They’re some of my best friends.”
Tarik Skubal Is Now With The Dodgers
Skubal, who made his MLB debut with the Tigers in August 2020, is now with the Dodgers.
He departs Detroit having accumulated a record of 61-42 with a 3.42 ERA and 1,005 strikeouts.
Right now, the Tigers are in fourth place in the American League Central Division standings with a 53-58 record.
Tarik Skubal Addresses Emotional Trade From Tigers