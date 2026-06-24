Tarik Skubal Raises Alarm Bells With Another Injury Scare for Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have been anything but fully healthy this season, and their injuries have taken a clear toll on their chances of reaching the MLB postseason for what would be a third consecutive season.

The biggest absence so far in 2026 was ace pitcher Tarik Skubal, who underwent a NanoScope procedure to remove a loose body from his throwing arm; he missed several weeks and, while he returned earlier than originally anticipated, the Tigers struggled heavily without him, winning a mere six games in May.

Skubal is back in the Tigers’ starting rotation, and was named the starter on Wednesday against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. However, he appeared to suffer another injury scare that had fans holding their breath.

Detroit Tigers Starter Tarik Skubal Suffered An Injury Scare On Wednesday

Skubal appeared to be in discomfort multiple times, appearing to favor his groin. He would eventually be surrounded by several members of the team training staff, but ultimately stayed in the game.

Per Tigers beat writer Jason Beck:

“Tarik Skubal seemed to be battling a groin issue after striking out Austin Wells and again after his first pitch to Max Schuemann, prompting a mound visit from manager A.J. Hinch and athletic trainer Kelly Rhoades,” Beck wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “After a lengthy discussion, however, he stayed in the game.”

Tarik Skubal Had His First Home Start In Two Months Recently

Skubal was the starter against the divisional rival Chicago White Sox days ago on Friday, his first home start in two months. He threw a total of 94 pitches across 5⅔ innings while allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.

Skubal, who got into a shouting match with the White Sox dugout, later admitted that it was part of his competitive nature.

“I’m a competitive guy. I kind of wear my emotions out there and that’s part of how I play the game,” Skubal said. “I think it’s just baseball, going back and forth. It is what it is. It happened. It’s over with.” “We’re fighting tooth and nail for every win we can get,” Skubal continued. “We put ourselves in that position, and we got to fight our way out of it. It’s probably a perfect storm for all that stuff to happen and for me to react the way I did.”