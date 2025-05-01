Tarik Skubal’s Return Is Fueling Something Big for Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers has not only picked up where he left off after his 2024 Cy Young-winning campaign–he’s elevating his game even further in 2025. The 28-year-old left-hander has become one of Major League Baseball’s most dominant starters, combining command, poise, and strikeout power to anchor a Detroit Tigers team with postseason ambitions.

With each outing, Skubal is showing that last season was no fluke. He’s delivering elite results on the mound, stepping up as a vocal clubhouse leader, and giving the Tigers a reliable ace during a season already impacted by key injuries and early lineup struggles.

Through his six starts, Skubal owns a 3-2 record with a 2.34 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, and 40 strikeouts over 34.2 innings pitched. He’s generating a career-high whiff rate and continuing to frustrate hitters with a fastball/changeup combo that remains one of the most effective one-two punches in baseball.

Skubal’s Command Leading the Charge



One of Skubal’s most impressive performances this season came on April 14 against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he pitched seven shutout innings, struck out nine, and allowed just four hits without a walk. That outing, which led the Tigers to a 9-1 win, was a reminder of just how dominant Skubal can be when dialed in.

In his next start on April 20 against the Kansas City Royals, he allowed two earned runs over five innings and struck out four. While not as overpowering as his previous start, Skubal still gave the Tigers a strong chance to win–a testament to his value as a consistent rotation anchor.

Skubal’s evolving pitching plays a big part in his consistency. He entered 2025 not just with a Cy Young Award, but with more confidence in how he attacks hitters. During spring training, he swapped tips with fellow lefty Robbie Ray to tweak his repertoire. “He showed me slider stuff; I showed him changeup stuff. I thought it was a good trade,” Skubal told MLB.

Tigers’ Leader On and Off the Field



Skubal’s growth goes beyond the stat sheet. He’s taken on a more vocal leadership role in the clubhouse, especially as the Tigers navigate injuries to key contributors. Following Kerry Carpenter’s early exit due to right hamstring soreness on April 20, Skubal told the Detroit News, “Hopefully, it’s nothing. He’s a big part of our lineup.”

From a contract standpoint, Skubal and the Tigers agreed to a one-year, $10.15 million deal in January 2025, avoiding arbitration. He’s currently under team control until 2026. Analysts and fans have been speculating about his long-term future in Detroit.

“He is an attractive candidate for a long-term contract,” wrote Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, noting that Skubal could command ace-level money on the open market if not extended soon. “[Skubal] has the chance to become the first pitcher in MLB history to sign a $400 million free-agent contract after the 2026 season.”