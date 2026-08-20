Tarik Skubal Has Message for Tigers Fans Before Comerica Park Return

Tarik Skubal’s departure from the Detroit Tigers happened quickly, but it won’t be long before the left-hander finds himself back in familiar territory.

Only this time, Skubal will be walking into Comerica Park from the visitors’ side.

The Tigers dealt the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline, ending his run with the only Major League organization he had known.

Los Angeles sent Detroit three prospects – outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith – to land the star pitcher.

Less than a month after the blockbuster, Skubal is preparing for a reunion that could bring plenty of emotions with it.

Skubal Opens Up About Detroit Return

The Dodgers are scheduled to visit Detroit for a three-game series from August 28-30.

Whether Skubal will actually take the mound against his former teammates remains to be seen. But the possibility of pitching at Comerica Park as a visitor isn’t lost on him.

“I don’t know what to expect or if I’m going to start there,” Skubal told Dylan Hernandez of The California Post.

Even if his spot in the rotation doesn’t line up with the series, returning to a ballpark where he developed into one of baseball’s premier pitchers figures to be a memorable experience.

“I’m sure it’ll be emotional. I’m sure it’ll be a ton of fun, too, because I love all those guys,” Skubal said. “I’ve been competing with them for so long; it’ll be new to compete against them.”

For Skubal, separating those relationships from what happens between the lines will be part of the challenge.

“Baseball’s the game,” he continued. “You gotta keep the game the game, and I look forward to it no matter how it spins out.”

A Message for Tigers Fans After Trade

Skubal spent his entire MLB career with the Tigers before the trade, making his debut in 2020 and eventually becoming the centerpiece of Detroit’s rotation. He made 156 regular-season and postseason starts for the organization and played a major role in its playoff runs in 2024 and 2025.

Skubal, however, doesn’t want anyone confusing the organization’s decision to trade him with a desire on his part to leave Detroit.

“I think what happened is just the business of baseball,” Skubal said. “If anything, I’ve hopefully made myself clear that I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Detroit. I’ve said that multiple times.”

Skubal has even left open the possibility of a reunion once he reaches free agency after the season. He recently said he “would love to return” to Detroit, although actually making that happen would require the two sides to work out what would likely be a massive contract.

Skubal Chasing Another World Series With Dodgers

The trade sent Skubal from a Tigers team fighting to stay in the American League playoff picture to a Dodgers organization attempting to add another championship to its recent run of success.

Los Angeles didn’t necessarily need another ace at the deadline, but the opportunity to acquire Skubal proved too appealing to pass up. He joined a star-heavy pitching staff as the Dodgers positioned themselves for another October run.

Skubal has already begun settling into his new surroundings. His most recent outing came against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he allowed two runs, one earned, over six innings.

Since joining the Dodgers, Skubal has made three starts, going 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA, 20 strikeouts and a 0.94 WHIP across 17 innings.

Comerica Park Reunion Could Be Emotional

When Justin Verlander returned to Comerica Park after being traded to the Houston Astros, he was no longer wearing the Olde English D.

That didn’t erase everything he accomplished during his years in Detroit, though, and Tigers fans had an opportunity to recognize a player who had become synonymous with the franchise.

“Honestly I didn’t know how I was going to feel,” Verlander said in 2018. “I knew it was different than a regular in-season game. I didn’t know what to expect, really. Walking in from the bullpen, I’m usually pretty focused and in my zone.

“They started playing the tribute video and I couldn’t help but stop and look at it and just take a minute and just be out there with the fans and appreciate some moments that we shared together the last 13 years.”

Skubal’s tenure wasn’t as long as Verlander’s, but his rise into a back-to-back Cy Young winner made him one of the most important Tigers of his era.

There could be an even bigger spotlight if Skubal’s turn in the rotation falls during the three-game set. Facing former teammates for the first time would add another layer to an already unusual homecoming.