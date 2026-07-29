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Tarik Skubal Had Emotional Reaction to Tigers’ Surprising Roster Move

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Division Series - Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians - Game 2
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CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 07: Jake Rogers #34 and Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers celebrate in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Two of the Division Series at Progressive Field on October 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Tarik Skubal made what could be his final start in a Detroit Tigers uniform on Wednesday with trade rumors heating up ahead of Monday’s deadline.

However, he didn’t have the opportunity to make the start alongside his usual catcher, Jake Rogers, after the Tigers surprisingly designated Rogers for assignment on Tuesday.

Rogers made his MLB debut with Detroit in 2019 and quickly earned the support of Tigers fans. However, he struggled to make an impact this season, and the Tigers cleared a roster spot for Javier Baez’s return by designating Rogers for assignment.

Skubal Has Emotional Reaction

Before taking the mound Wednesday, Skubal spoke about Rogers being designated for assignment.

“It’s a business, right? You understand the decision and I’m not worried about him and his career. He’s going to land somewhere… I had already left before that had happened, so I didn’t have a chance to say bye, which kind of sucks… but yeah, it sucks.

“We’ll always have a special connection. Once baseball’s all done for both of us… 2024 is a season that I’ll never forget. He helped guide and navigate me to my first Cy Young, so that’s something that I’ll always appreciate… But yeah, it sucks nonetheless.”

Tigers Right Now

Skubal recorded his 1,000th career strikeout on Wednesday and finished the outing by pitching 6.2 innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs while striking out six batters.

Detroit entered the game with a 51-57 record, sitting just five games back in the AL Central and 3.5 games out of a Wild Card spot.

That makes the next few days especially intriguing as the Tigers must decide Skubal’s future. If they choose not to trade him, they could be setting up a scenario where he enters free agency this offseason while continuing to seek a long-term contract.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Tarik Skubal Had Emotional Reaction to Tigers’ Surprising Roster Move

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