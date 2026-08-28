Tarik Skubal Gets Loud Reaction From Tigers Fans In Detroit Return

Friday evening marked the first time that former Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal, who was traded to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, returned to Comerica Park since the trade took place on August 1.

Skubal, who was named the starting pitcher for the series opener against the Tigers on Friday, was dealt to the Dodgers in return for a trio of prospects. While Detroit went on a hot streak following the deal, they’ve since entered a lengthy losing streak that threatens their chances of reaching the MLB postseason.

But Friday’s theme was all about Skubal, and Tigers fans made their thoughts clear about their former ace when a special video tribute was played on the venue’s scoreboard.

Detroit Tigers Fans Welcome Tarik Skubal Back To Comerica Park With Cheers

While there was plenty of speculation that Tigers fans would give Skubal a chilly reception upon his return to Detroit, the exact opposite proved true. Skubal was met with an overwhelmingly positive reception by Tigers fans.

While it’s impossible to say whether every fan in attendance was cheering, any levels of booing was minimal and drowned out by the cheers.

Tarik Skubal Made His Return To Detroit For The First Time Since Being Dealt Earlier This Month To The Dodgers

It was going to be an interesting atmosphere at Comerica Park on Friday evening thanks to a visit from the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, and their acquisition of Skubal only added to the equation.

Naturally for the Tigers, it was going to be a “weird” experience, as explained by manager A.J. Hinch.

“Obviously, it’s pretty weird to think about facing someone who was just in our clubhouse, and that’s the nature of the Trade Deadline,” Hinch said via MLB.com. “You know you can multiply it, because anything around Tarik is pretty extreme.

“I think everybody started mapping it out the day that he got traded and wondering how the rotation was going to hit. It’s going to be emotional all over again, but it’s part of it.”

So far with the Dodgers, Skubal is 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA in four starts.