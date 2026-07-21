Tarik Skubal Gets Rare News Amid Uncertain Detroit Tigers Future

Tarik Skubal’s historic two-year run with the Detroit Tigers is being preserved in a one-of-one baseball card at a moment when the franchise must consider how much longer its ace will remain in Detroit.

Topps has unveiled a Skubal Back to Back Dual Gold Logoman Autograph Relic for its 2026 Topps Chrome Baseball collection. The card combines two gold MLB logo patches representing Skubal’s consecutive American League Cy Young Award seasons in 2024 and 2025.

Skubal also signed the unique card, which will be available as a redemption when the collection reaches hobby shops and retail stores on Wednesday, July 22.

The product news carries significance beyond the collecting market. Skubal is only the second pitcher to win multiple Cy Young Awards for the Tigers, joining Denny McLain, and his future with the organization remains unsettled as he approaches free agency after the 2026 season.

The card therefore captures more than two individual awards. It represents one of the most accomplished pitching stretches in Tigers history—and one Detroit is trying to extend into another postseason run.

Skubal Joined Denny McLain in Tigers History

Skubal won his second consecutive Cy Young Award in November 2025, becoming the first American League pitcher to repeat since Pedro Martinez did so in 1999 and 2000.

He also joined McLain as the only Tigers pitchers to win the award multiple times. McLain’s victories came in consecutive seasons in 1968 and 1969.

That places Skubal’s new card in a different category from a conventional autograph or memorabilia insert. It commemorates an achievement no Detroit pitcher had matched in more than half a century.

Skubal is one of three players featured in Topps’ Back to Back Dual Gold Logoman series. Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge received cards after winning consecutive MVP awards, while Skubal represents the pitchers after repeating as the AL Cy Young winner.

Each version is numbered one-of-one.

Topps and MLB introduced the Gold Logoman program in 2025. Major award winners wore a gold MLB logo near the back collar of selected uniforms instead of the standard red, white and blue patch. Those game-worn patches were then used in limited Topps cards.

The information supplied for the Skubal release does not identify the specific games in which his two patches were worn. Any game-level provenance should therefore be confirmed by Topps before publication rather than inferred from the Ohtani card’s documentation.

Card Arrives During Pivotal Tigers Stretch

The tribute comes during a season in which Skubal’s importance to Detroit has become even more apparent.

Skubal underwent surgery in May to remove loose bodies from his left elbow, an operation that initially carried an estimated absence of two to three months.

He has since returned to the rotation. In his July 18 start against the Los Angeles Angels, Skubal threw seven scoreless innings, allowed five hits and struck out nine without issuing a walk in Detroit’s 7-0 victory.

That performance came as the Tigers were playing their way back into the American League postseason race ahead of the August 3 trade deadline. It also reinforced why Skubal’s status creates such a difficult organizational decision.

Skubal is earning $32 million in 2026 after prevailing in arbitration and can become a free agent following the season. He said in March that Detroit had not made him a long-term contract offer during the offseason and that he planned to address his contract after the year.

Those circumstances have generated trade speculation, although moving a two-time Cy Young winner while pursuing a playoff berth would carry obvious competitive and fan-relations costs. The card itself does not signal anything about Skubal’s future, but its arrival underscores the magnitude of what Detroit would be trying to retain—or replace.

Skubal Card Will Be Issued as a Redemption

All three Back to Back Gold Logoman cards will appear as redemptions in 2026 Topps Chrome.

Instead of finding the completed Skubal card inside a pack, a collector will pull a redemption containing instructions for claiming it from Topps. That process means the hobby may learn that the one-of-one has been found before the physical card is shown publicly or offered for sale.

No credible public estimate has been supplied for Skubal’s version. Assigning it the same potential value as Ohtani’s would ignore the significant differences between their established memorabilia markets.

Its importance to Tigers fans does not depend on a multimillion-dollar auction, however.

The card combines two authenticated pieces of Skubal’s consecutive Cy Young seasons at a time when Detroit is attempting to convert his dominance into another playoff appearance. It also documents an accomplishment that places him alongside McLain in franchise history.

Whether Skubal remains with the Tigers beyond 2026 is unresolved. The card ensures that his best Detroit seasons will remain connected in one unique piece of memorabilia.