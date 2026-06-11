Tarik Skubal May Not Be Tigers’ Only Top Trade Chip as Deadline Approaches

The Detroit Tigers have been ice cold since Tarik Skubal went on the injured list and have fallen to 28-40 on the season. Skubal is due back on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians after a quick recovery from surgery to remove bone chips in his pitching elbow, but it might be too late for Detroit.

He remains the team’s top trade chip, and that means that a lot of teams are going to show interest in the two-time American League Cy Young winner. However, since the Tigers have struggled so badly with Skubal out, they may be in position to sell rather than buy at the trade deadline.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed several top trade candidates, and among them was second baseman Gleyber Torres.

“The Gleyber Torres who was once an elite slugging infielder remains long gone, but there’s nothing wrong with that on-base percentage,” Rymer wrote. “This is now two years in a row that he’s shown outstanding zone discipline, and that at least makes him a good complementary piece for a contender.”

Gleyber Torres May Be Tigers’ Next Best Trade Chip

Torres has only hit three home runs this season, but what he is lacking in the power department has been made up in other areas. The 29-year-old veteran infielder is hitting .283/.398/.379 with 17 RBI and a .777 OPS.

Since joining the Tigers, he has done quite well. He hit 16 home runs in 2025 and was an All-Star for the third time in his career. Detroit brought him back for 2026 via the qualifying offer, so since he is a free agent at the end of the season, it makes sense for Detroit to trade him to a contender.

He may not be an everyday player on every contending ballclub, but he is somebody that could be used as a platoon piece and a right-handed bat off the bench. He can play second base and shortstop and could fill multiple roles.

The Tigers could also get a decent prospect or two in return for Torres, which bodes well for the future and potentially bouncing back into contention in 2027, assuming they are unable to pull themselves together for a run in 2026.

Detroit can get a lot for Skubal, but they can also get something for Torres as well if they decide to trade him. He’ll be easier to retain than Skubal, but he is a free agent next year, so it makes sense to at least put him on the trade block.

Tigers Will Have to Sell More than Skubal

Unless the Tigers can go on a run and get back into the playoff picture, Skubal likely isn’t going to be the only piece they have to sell off. While the American League is weak, Detroit is well under .500.

In that case, Torres is an obvious candidate to be moved, and if the Tigers can’t get back into the race, they’ll have to at least consider moving the three-time All-Star.

It will be interesting to see where Detroit is at the deadline.