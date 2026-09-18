Ex-Tiger Tarik Skubal Puts MLB On Notice With Latest Comments

With an extension agreement nowhere in sight that would have kept Tarik Skubal in the Motor City beyond the 2025 season, the Detroit Tigers ultimately decided to trade their ace rather than risk watching him leave in free agency without receiving anything in return.

Detroit received prospects River Ryan, Brady Smith and Zyhir Hope as part of the deal for Skubal. He’s now with a Dodgers club that has not only won their division, but has their sights set on winning a third straight World Series title.

And Skubal’s latest words seem to indicate what his plans could be beyond this current season.

Former Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Makes Telling Comment About His Future

The Dodgers officially clinched the National League West Division, their 13th divisional win in 14 years, and celebrated in their locker room with the traditional champagne-fueled rowdiness.

While celebrating in the locker room alongside fellow pitcher Blake Snell, Skubal, who can become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, seemed to give a major hint about his future.

“It’s a ton of fun to celebrate, to be with these guys. It’s gonna be special. It’s gonna be the first of many,” Skubal exclaimed.

“Tell em it’s gonna be special because you’re playing this postseason with your boy,” Snell chimed in.

Skubal responded: “This is my best friend; he’s my little brother.”

Does this mean that, despite the fervent wishes of some Tigers fans for a reunion with Skubal, he’s planning on running it back with the Dodgers again?

Tarik Skubal Seemed To Imply A Reunion With The Tigers Was Possible

Not long after being acquired by the Dodgers, Skubal appeared to imply that a reunion with the Tigers was a possibility at some point.

“I would love to play my whole career in Detroit,” Skubal said during an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast. “I would love to. And hopefully those negotiations pick back up in November once the playoffs are done. And we’ll see where that goes.

“Hopefully they’re involved with everything; I would love to return. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about the City of Detroit and the manager, the coaching, the staff, the trainers, the teammates; it’s tough.

“And I’m going to try not to cry right now, but I love all those guys. So hopefully they’re involved in November and we’ll see what happens then.”