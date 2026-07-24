Tarik Skubal Rumors: NL Central Powerhouse Now Linked to Tigers Ace

One of the biggest storylines heading into the MLB trade deadline around baseball is what the Detroit Tigers will do with ace Tarik Skubal.

For so long, it has been almost a guarantee that Detroit would trade Skubal at the deadline, given that he will be a free agent at the end of the season. However, nothing is ever guaranteed, and there is a real chance that Skubal remains with the Tigers for the remainder of the season.

But if Skubal is made available, there will be multiple teams who are interested in his services. One of those is the Milwaukee Brewers, who typically don’t get involved in massive trades like this.

Milwaukee tends to stay out of blockbuster deals, but in rare instances, the front office looks to strike. With the Brewers holding one of the top records in baseball again, it seems that this could be one of those few and far between years for Milwaukee.

According to insider Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the Brewers and Tigers have touched base on a deal for Skubal. But whether Milwaukee actually decides to aggressively pursue the ace remains another question.

Should Milwaukee Brewers Trade for Tarik Skubal?

When looking at suitors for Skubal, many point to the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees. But why not the Brewers?

Milwaukee has been competitive for most of the past decade, with the team making the playoffs in eight of the last nine years, assuming they hold on this season. During this time, the Brewers have been dominant in the regular season, only to fold come playoff time.

But if the team were to bring in Skubal, the chances of that happening would be severely lowered. The Brewers are in a prime spot to contend for a World Series again, and adding an ace like Skubal could take them over the top.

If the Brewers were to trade for Skubal, it would be similar to when Milwaukee landed ace C.C. Sabathia in 2008. Bringing in this type of talent energized the entire team and fanbase, with the same thought going here.

Skubal is the reigning two-time Cy Young Award winner in the American League, and these pitchers aren’t available normally. Milwaukee’s front office owes it to the players to make a win-now type of move, especially with the loaded farm system that they have.

There isn’t playing time for everyone, and bringing in Skubal could give this organization a real shot to win a title.

Tarik Skubal-Jacob Misiorowski Duo

If Skubal were brought to the Brewers, Milwaukee would have one of the more lethal pitching duos in baseball. Pairing the left-hander with Jacob Misiorowski would offer the Brewers a scary one-two punch at the top of the rotation for the postseason.

Misiorowski is currently one of the favorites for the Cy Young Award in the National League this season. The right-hander has posted a 1.56 ERA over 19 starts, showing pure dominance on the mound.

Bringing Skubal to Milwaukee could help even the playing field for the Brewers, especially with them most likely having to go through the Dodgers or Philadelphia Phillies in the postseason. Each of these teams has top-tier starting rotations, so matchup-wise, Skubal to Milwaukee could be must-see TV.