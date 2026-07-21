Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Sends Out 1-Word Post Before Cubs Series

On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers will begin their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Tigers are coming off a series with the Los Angeles Angels where they won two out of three games.

On Saturday, they won 7-0.

Tarik Skubal went 7.0 innings with nine strikeouts (and no earned runs).

Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Sends Out 1-Word Post

Ahead of Monday’s series with the Cubs, Skubal made a post to Instagram that had over 2,800 likes in six hours.

He wrote: “W”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@bobbykoehler05: “The newest yankee”

@trudib54: “Such a good game! Glad we were there!!🔥”

@christianmcehiney10: “Please stay in Detroit my man !”

@teamdperformance: “Please stay with the tigers !”

@tcats02: “Don’t let the Tigers get hot”

@lisawoofwoof3: “Please, PLEASE stay with Detroit. You are AWESOME!

❤️❤️❤️”

@thatchillguy8541: “If they trade you that’s the day I’ll cry myself to sleep”

@detroitworldtv: “Retire as a Detroit Tiger 🐅 We love you bro pls stay with us #Detroit”

Gleyber Torres was also among the people to like Skubal’s post.

Looking At Skubal

Skubal is in the middle of his 7th season in the MLB (all with the Tigers).

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has gone 6-5 with a 2.83 ERA in 14 starts this season.

Right now, Skubal is being mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

Looking At The Tigers

As for the Tigers, they are 46-53 in 99 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League Central.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.