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Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Sends Out 1-Word Post Before Cubs Series

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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers stands in the dugout before their game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on August 25, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Detroit Tigers will begin their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

The Tigers are coming off a series with the Los Angeles Angels where they won two out of three games.

On Saturday, they won 7-0.

Tarik Skubal went 7.0 innings with nine strikeouts (and no earned runs).

Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Sends Out 1-Word Post

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 18, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Ahead of Monday’s series with the Cubs, Skubal made a post to Instagram that had over 2,800 likes in six hours.

He wrote: “W”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@bobbykoehler05: “The newest yankee”

@trudib54: “Such a good game! Glad we were there!!🔥”

@christianmcehiney10: “Please stay in Detroit my man !”

@teamdperformance: “Please stay with the tigers !”

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 18, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

@tcats02: “Don’t let the Tigers get hot”

@lisawoofwoof3: “Please, PLEASE stay with Detroit. You are AWESOME!
❤️❤️❤️”

@thatchillguy8541: “If they trade you that’s the day I’ll cry myself to sleep”

@detroitworldtv: “Retire as a Detroit Tiger 🐅 We love you bro pls stay with us #Detroit

GettyStarting pitcher Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches to Angel Martínez #1 of the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field on June 13, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Gleyber Torres was also among the people to like Skubal’s post.

Looking At Skubal

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers prepares to pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. 

Skubal is in the middle of his 7th season in the MLB (all with the Tigers).

The two-time Cy Young Award winner has gone 6-5 with a 2.83 ERA in 14 starts this season.

Right now, Skubal is being mentioned in a lot of trade rumors.

Looking At The Tigers

GettyPitchers Justin Verlander #35 of the Detroit Tigers and Tarik Skubal #29, right, who are both on the injured list, watch from the dugout during the second inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park on May 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. 

As for the Tigers, they are 46-53 in 99 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the American League Central.

They have won seven out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Sends Out 1-Word Post Before Cubs Series

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