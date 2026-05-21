Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Shoots Down Absurd Injury Timeline

The Detroit Tigers have not had the start to the 2026 campaign that they were hoping for, as they have just a 20-30 record through their first 50 games. Making matters even worse, their superstar starting pitcher, Tarik Skubal, is on the injured list after he underwent surgery to remove a loose body from his throwing elbow.

With the Tigers continuing to struggle, that has made Skubal’s injury rehab an extremely hot topic among fans. In order for Detroit to turn its season around, it very well may need Skubal to make a quick return from the injured list, and while he’s making good progress in his injury rehab, he recently shot down an absurd report suggesting that he could return to the team as soon as next week.

Tarik Skubal Issues Update on His Injury Status

Skubal has won the past two American League Cy Young Awards as the leader of the Tigers’ rotation, and he was heavily favored to take home the trophy again for the third-straight year. Through his first seven starts, Skubal posted a 3-2 record with a 2.70 ERA and 45 strikeouts, but he ended up on the injured list with his aforementioned ailment from seemingly out of nowhere.

The timeline when it comes to Skubal’s quest to get back on the mound has been murky at best. Initially, the hope was that he would be able to return by the middle of July, but all signs point to Skubal being well ahead of schedule in his injury rehab, as he’s already thrown a bullpen session despite only going under the knife a little over two weeks ago.

Rumors have been swirling around Skubal’s status for quite some time now, and along the way, folks became convinced that he would be returning to action at some point next week. Of course, the notion that Skubal could make such a quick return is outrageous, and while he is doing everything he can to get healthy as quickly as possible, he also made it clear that he isn’t going to rush himself back into action just for the sake of doing so.

“If you’re not in those conversations, I wouldn’t trust anything you see,” Skubal said, per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. “Now, I get it. I want to be back as fast as I can, too … I also want to be healthy. It does me no good to come back fast, and then something happens and I go back on the shelf again … It is kind of day by day. It is how I feel and how I bounce back. Tomorrow how I wake up, and how I feel is going to be important.”

Tigers Hoping to Get Tarik Skubal Back as Soon as Possible

As if things weren’t already bad enough for Detroit, Skubal’s injury situation is concerning because of what it could mean for his future with the team. After failing to reach a contract extension with him before the start of the new season, Skubal is currently slated to hit the open market this upcoming offseason. With the team struggling, it’s fair to wonder if Skubal could actually be traded by the front office in an effort to avoid losing him for nothing in free agency.

Skubal’s status is incredibly complicated, and the only way for things to get better is for him to return to the mound. It would also help if the Tigers could start winning more games, but that has proven to be easier said than done. Detroit is aiming to pick up a win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday afternoon, but it is currently trailing 2-0 in the sixth inning.