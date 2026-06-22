Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Trade Sweepstakes May Have Hit Snag with Deadline Close

The Detroit Tigers are going to be the team that everybody watches at the trade deadline this year. They have Tarik Skubal, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The left-hander recently recovered very quickly from an elbow surgery and is back with the team, while also boosting his trade value.

However, the sweepstakes may have potentially hit a bit of a snag. While that may seem impossible given where the Tigers are in the standings, there may be some hope for them to turn things around.

As a result, Mike Petriello of MLB.com believes that there is a chance that the Tigers ultimately do not trade Tarik Skubal based on how they have played in the month of June since he returned.

The sharks are already circling around the two-time defending AL Cy Young Award winner, who is also, importantly, an impending free agent,” Petriello wrote. “That’s especially true given how good and healthy he’s looked since his improbably fast return from elbow surgery. With the Trade Deadline six weeks away and the 33-44 Tigers among the season’s biggest disappointments, we’re already starting to hear about which teams may be in the mix for Skubal, as though the truth of a trade is a foregone conclusion and that he’ll be pitching in Atlanta or Chicago or New York by the end of the summer.”

“There’s only one problem with that, really. What if the Tigers already are playing better baseball — and the idea of a trade isn’t such as much of a given as it may seem?