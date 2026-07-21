Tigers’ A.J. Hinch Addresses Tarik Skubal Trade Talks

The Detroit Tigers are 6.5 games out of the AL Central lead and five games back of the last Wild Card spot. The franchise has a ticking time bomb. Not because the regular season has entered the second half, but because Tarik Skubal has been a popular name in trade talks.

“With two weeks until the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3, the Detroit Tigers understand what’s in front of them: win and keep All-Star Tarik Skubal, or slide back in the standings, in which case he’d probably be traded,” ESPN’s Jesse Rogers wrote.

Two options are on the table for Detroit. It’s an interesting subject because the Tigers have failed to find momentum heading into the second half of the regular season.

A.J. Hinch Addresses Trade Rumors Involving Tarik Skubal

Heading into Monday’s three-game series against the Chicago Cubs, manager A.J. Hinch spoke with the press. One topic addressed was the ongoing rumors surrounding the Tigers’ ace.

“We’ve been playing Game 7 since May,” Hinch explained, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “We know what’s ahead. We know what the conversation around our team is. Tarik is in the news every single day because someone has a dream trade to make up — yet we have a game to win that night.”

“We’re taking it with open arms, that it’s part of our identity. We’ve got to block out all the news of what’s ahead the next few weeks and get to winning games.”

Something needs to change, and the Tigers are running out of time.

The postseason is truly the determining factor in whether to trade Tarik Skubal or keep him moving forward.

The time between now and the Aug. 3 trade deadline will determine this. The Tigers will have some help with beneficial matchups across this stretch.

After their series against the Cubs this week, the Tigers will face the Kansas City Royals, Baltimore Orioles, and the Athletics. All of these teams are below .500.

Injuries in Detroit Have Resulted in an Underwhelming 2026 Season

Part of the problem in Detroit is the constant issues regarding injuries.

The Tigers have faced setbacks throughout the roster. This includes Tarik Skubal himself and key pieces like Javier Baez, Wenceel Perez, and Gleyber Torres.

Skubal was out of the rotation for six weeks after discovering loose bodies in his pitching elbow. He underwent surgery and returned on June 13. In his six starts post-injury, Skubal has posted a 2.97 ERA.

Javier Baez has been out of the rotation since April 28 with a high-grade ankle sprain. He’s been working his way back and will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday with Class A Lakeland.

Wenceel Perez was placed on the 60-day injured list in late June. The Tigers outfielder suffered a left orbital fracture in a training room accident. He isn’t available to return until late August.

Gleyber Torres returned to the Tigers lineup on Monday night after being out since June 15 with a left oblique strain.

The Tigers hope that Torres’ return will spark a pattern of better injury news. If they can’t turn around the season, Tarik Skubal may be on a ticket out of the franchise.