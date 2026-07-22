Detroit Tigers’ Major Tarik Skubal Trade Decision Looming

The time is ticking until Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, and perhaps the team with the biggest decision of them all is the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers are 47-54, and sit five games out of an AL playoff position. There has yet to be an indication of whether or not the organization will trade ace starter Tarik Skubal.

This article’s purpose isn’t to try to guess (which EVERY MLB media outlet is trying to do) what the Tigers will do with Skubal, but rather make it a point to note that the trade deadline is just 12 days away, and it’s becoming increasingly more likely that Detroit will use up the entire proverbial shot clock before they have to make the major decision.

Latest Tarik Skubal Rumors

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams provided some insight on the Tigers upcoming schedule, and how it will impact the decision Scott Harris (POBO) will have to make:

“The next 12 days will be pivotal, and every win or loss will weigh into president of baseball operations Scott Harris’ thinking. Fortunately for Harris & Co., they’ve got one more game against a good Cubs team before a run of 10 straight games against losing clubs to close out the pre-deadline portion of the schedule. Three of those are against an Orioles team that has a slightly better record than Detroit, but the Tigers also host the last-place Royals for four games and play their final three pre-deadline games against an A’s team that is mired in a 3-16 swoon.”

Remember, Tarik Skubal is an impending free agent after this season, which is perhaps what throws the biggest wrench in this whole conundrum. It’s like an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object scenario. Of course, several teams will welcome the services of Tarik Skubal, but at what cost, and how valuable are roughly 10-12 starts of Skubal to teams who are reportedly ‘in’ on the back-to-back AL Cy Young winner?

Which Teams Are Rumored to be Players in Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes?

Okay, here we go with the narrowing-down effect.

One can assume the Los Angeles Dodgers are an obvious candidate to land Skubal due to their aggressive player transaction nature, financial flexibility, and deep farm system.

The Tampa Bay Rays have also emerged as a team who is willing to part with top prospect, but the Rays are unlikely to sign Skubal when his massive free agency sweepstakes begin, so how much would they be willing to part with in a blockbuster deal?

Then there’s another group of hopeful teams like the Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves could certainly be viewed as the co-favorite (along with the Dodgers), but again, Alex Anthopoulos would have to part with several prospects (likely pitchers), and there’s no indication if he’d be willing to do so.

If the Dodgers do land Tarik Skubal, the World Series might be over before it even starts, but these other Fall Classic hopefuls need to try and step in to block the Dodgers from a cakewalk ring.

However, the point remains the same: the Detroit Tigers must make their major Tarik Skubal decision soon.