Tarik Skubal Trade Sweepstakes Could Be Down to Two Teams: Report

The MLB trade deadline is set for Monday at 6 p.m. ET, and with just over two days remaining, trade conversations are expected to heat up over the next 48 hours.

Still, the biggest domino yet to fall remains Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who is drawing interest from several teams around the league.

The Tigers are preparing to actively engage in trade talks over the next 24 hours, but based on ESPN’s Jeff Passan’s comments, it could truly become a two-team race for Skubal.

Passan’s Latest Update

Passan appeared on SportsCenter Friday night and discussed his trade deadline predictions. His comments about Skubal suggested he believes the back-to-back Cy Young winner will ultimately end up with one of two teams:

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who appear to be the favorite, or the Milwaukee Brewers.

“We know he’s going to one of them,” Passan said. “I think ultimately it’ll be a race between the Dodgers and the Brewers. I’m not saying the Dodgers will get him, but those are the two that are best positioned.”

MLB trade matchmaker ⚾️@JeffPassan picks the best trade candidates for the Yankees, Cubs, Dodgers and Brewers 👀 pic.twitter.com/UIUO7cjhmP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 31, 2026

The Dodgers and Brewers have the best chance to land Skubal because they can be aggressive and both teams boast extremely talented farm systems.

Skubal’s 2026 Season

Skubal dealt with a minor elbow issue early in the season that required surgery to remove bone chips, but he has been as dominant as advertised.

He is 7-5 with a 2.79 ERA and has recorded 116 strikeouts across 96.2 innings pitched, along with a 0.910 WHIP and 3.0 WAR.

The interesting part of Skubal’s trade value is that, while it remains extremely high, he will become a free agent after this season. Any team that trades for him and gives up a significant package of assets will likely want to secure the long-term extension he’s seeking. Otherwise, several teams could remove themselves from the mix.