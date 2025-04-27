The Last Time the Tigers Were This Hot at Home, Ty Cobb Was in His Prime

The last time Detroit baseball started this strong at home, Ty Cobb was swiping bases at Bennett Park and the Model T was still a new concept. It’s been 113 years since the Tigers opened a season this dominantly in front of their home fans — but here they are, sitting at 12-3 at Comerica Park after Saturday’s doubleheader sweep of the Orioles.

Echoes of Cobb

As Jason Beck of MLB.com points out, the 1911 Tigers, led by a 24-year-old Cobb and Hall of Famer Sam Crawford, ripped off 12 straight home wins en route to a blistering 21-2 overall start. This year’s club isn’t far behind. Detroit’s 17-10 record is now the best in the American League, and with Tarik Skubal set to pitch Sunday, they have a chance to finish off a remarkable 8-2 homestand.

“It’s fun,” Riley Greene said after providing the spark in both games — flashing leather with a pair of critical catches in the opener and launching a three-run homer in the nightcap that gave Detroit the lead for good. “We have some guys that are banged up. Once they come back, it’s going to be better. We’re just going to continue to have fun with the people we’ve got and just keep playing the game [the way] we know how to play it.”

Defense, Power, and Depth Fuel Tigers’ Home Dominance

The Tigers aren’t just surviving without nearly a dozen players on the injured list —they’re thriving. Saturday showcased the depth A.J. Hinch has been leaning on, with backup pieces like Zach McKinstry and Brant Hurter stepping into the spotlight. Hurter delivered 2 1/3 innings of one-run relief to earn his first win of the season, and McKinstry made a huge defensive play by throwing out Cedric Mullins at home plate in Game 2.

“That was a big swing,” manager A.J. Hinch said of Greene’s home run. “None of us are worried about Riley. It is nice to see him hit a couple balls hard. He actually hit a couple other balls just as well, didn’t get anything to show for it. That’s just what he does.”

As Jason Beck of MLB.com writes, Greene’s three-run blast off veteran Charlie Morton — who was making his first relief appearance since 2008 — was Greene’s first homer since April 4. His double in Game 1 also broke a long drought without an extra-base hit.

Meanwhile, Spencer Torkelson continued to heat up at the plate, delivering the go-ahead home run in Game 1 and later roping a two-run double in the nightcap after Baltimore inexplicably pitched to him with first base open and two outs.

“It’s been really cool, a lot of fun to be a part of. This team just keeps going,” McKinstry said.

Jason Beck of MLB.com notes that Detroit’s depth has been pivotal, with role players stepping up all across the roster. Even with names like Javier Báez and Kerry Carpenter missing from the lineup, the Tigers haven’t missed a beat — and they’re making Comerica Park feel like a fortress again.

In 1911, a red-hot start put the Tigers on the map. In 2024, it’s starting to feel like history might just be repeating itself.