Tigers Announce Devastating Justin Verlander Update

Beloved Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander, who was brought back during the offseason to Detroit for the first time since the difficult 2017 trade to the Houston Astros, was scheduled to make his first home start in almost a decade as a Tigers at Comerica Park this weekend against the Chicago White Sox.

However, the latest news has indicated that start has now been delayed, as the veteran right-hander has experienced yet another injury setback.

Detroit Tigers Pitcher Justin Verlander Suffers Another Injury Setback

According to Tigers skipper AJ Hinch, Verlander suffered a setback while throwing a bullpen session, and his scheduled start on Sunday will not take place.

The ailment that Verlander is experiencing now isn’t related to the hip inflammation that has kept him out since late April, but is a left hamstring strain. Per Hinch, Verlander will miss “weeks”.

In his limited action so far in the 2026 season, Verlander is 0-1 with a subpar 12.27 ERA with just one strikeout and a 2.18 WHIP.

The Tigers Brought Back Justin Verlander During The Offseason

The Tigers made a nostalgic move over the winter by reuniting with longtime ace Justin Verlander, agreeing to a one-year deal with the veteran right-hander.

Verlander’s return marked a homecoming to the organization that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2004 and where he established himself as one of the premier pitchers of his generation. Despite the excitement surrounding his comeback, Tigers fans have yet to see him take the mound at Comerica Park since his departure in 2017, when Detroit dealt him to the Houston Astros in a franchise-altering trade.

An injury setback has delayed that opportunity, as Verlander has spent close to three months on the Injured List during the 2026 campaign with hip inflammation.

Earlier in the month, Verlander admitted that it was time to “make a decision” about him getting back on the mound.

“The different between a sim game and a rehab start has been significant, with a little bit more adrenaline,” Verlander said. “The mechanics, quite frankly, aren’t perfect, but it’s been long enough to where we have to make a decision.”

“We need to figure out what this looks like and if I’m capable to go out there and do what I need to do physically to compete,” Verlander said. “It’s that time. In a perfect world, everything would be 100% and good to go and I feel like I did five years ago. It’s just not the case right now. Nobody sees the point in trying to delay this any further. You got to figure it out and figure out where you’re at. Game intensity is the only way you really know.”