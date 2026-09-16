Detroit Tigers Announce Dillon Dingler Decision During Blue Jays Series

The Detroit Tigers are coming off a dominant 10-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night to take each of the first two games of the series.

Now, as they look to sweep Toronto on Wednesday afternoon and try to win their seventh game in a row, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch made a notable lineup decision involving All-Star catcher Dillon Dingler.

Tigers Announce Dingler Decision

After starting on Monday night, Dingler was not in the starting lineup on Tuesday and made no appearances during the game.

However, on Wednesday, Hinch is putting the slugger back into the order as he’ll hit fifth and start behind the plate for starting pitcher Keider Montero.

Here’s the full Tigers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Tigers 9/16 K. McGonigle 3B H. Lee 2B C. Keith DH R. Greene LF D. Dingler C M. Clark CF S. Torkelson 1B B. Callahan RF J. Peck SS K. Montero SP.”

Tigers 9/16 K. McGonigle 3B

H. Lee 2B

C. Keith DH

R. Greene LF

D. Dingler C

M. Clark CF

S. Torkelson 1B

B. Callahan RF

J. Peck SS K. Montero SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 16, 2026

Dingler’s 2026 Season

In his third MLB season, all of which have come with the Tigers, Dingler has had by far the best year of his career.

He’s appeared in 137 games for Detroit, and across 521 at-bats, he’s been one of the few bright spots at the plate for the Tigers all season long.

Dingler enters Wednesday batting .244 with 68 runs, 127 hits, 27 home runs, and 88 RBIs while slugging .455 with a .759 OPS.

Looking at the Tigers

While reaching the playoffs is a long shot at this point for Detroit, with just 12 regular-season games remaining, they’re giving themselves a puncher’s chance as of late.

Currently, they sit at 72-79 overall. This has them 5.0 games back in the AL Central and 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. So while it’s going to take a very strong ending over the next two weeks. Their six-game winning streak has kept them in the conversation.