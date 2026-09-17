Detroit Tigers Announce Dillon Dingler Personal News Before White Sox Series

The Detroit Tigers were riding a six-game win streak until dropping their series finale on Wednesday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-1.

They’ll have a quick turnaround, though, as they’re now in Chicago preparing for a weekend four-game set against the White Sox beginning Thursday night.

Ahead of the matchup, which has first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET, the Tigers announced some exciting personal news about their All-Star catcher Dillon Dingler.

It’s Dingler’s 28th Birthday!

Born on Sept. 17, Dingler officially turns 28 years old on Thursday, and in his third year with the Tigers, he’s having the best season of his career.

“Happy Ding Day,” the Tigers posted on X with a graphic of Dingler.

Happy Ding Day 🎉 pic.twitter.com/MuR1Q57xir — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 17, 2026

Tigers Fans React on Social Media

“We love Big Ding Ding!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “I am glad you were born Dillon Dingler.”

Another fan wrote, “It’s national Dingler day.”

“HAPPY DING DAY EVERYONE SAY IT BACK,” a fan added.

One more posted, “Happy Birthday to my favorite Detroit Tiger.”

Looking at Dingler’s 2026 Season

In a year in which the Tigers have underperformed and are likely in line to miss the postseason after making it in each of the last two seasons, Dingler has been one of the few consistent bright spots.

Outside of being named a first-time All-Star, Dingler leads the Tigers in both home runs (27) and RBIs (88) this season while batting .242 with a .451 slugging percentage and a .753 OPS.

He’s appeared in 138 games and has taken a massive step forward after beginning to leave his mark last year across the 126 games he played, ultimately hitting 13 home runs and recording 57 RBIs.

Tigers Right Now

Detroit is 72-80 entering its weekend series with the White Sox, and they sit 5.5 games back in the AL Central and 5.0 games back of a Wild Card spot with exactly 10 games remaining.

If the Tigers can find a way to win three out of four, or even better, sweep the White Sox, they’d put themselves in a puncher’s chance of climbing back into the race ahead of the final week of the regular season.