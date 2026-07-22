ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Jack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers sits in the dugout after he was taken out of the game in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 27, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Shortly before Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, the Detroit Tigers announced disappointing news regarding veteran right-hander Jack Flaherty.
Via Detroit Tigers PR on X: “The Tigers today placed RHP Jack Flaherty on the 15-day injured list with right flexor inflammation. RHP Ty Madden has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo.”
Detroit Tigers Place Jack Flaherty on IL During Chicago Cubs Series
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – JULY 04: Jack Flaherty #9 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on July 04, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
The exact severity of the injury is still unknown, but the Tigers are “hopeful” that it isn’t too serious.
Via MLive Media Group’s Evan Woodbery on X: “The Tigers placed RHP Jack Flaherty on the 15-day IL today with right flexor inflammation. They’re hopeful it’s a mild injury and that he’ll need only a brief IL stint.”
Flaherty, 30, is 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings across 19 starts this season.
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Detroit Tigers Announce Disappointing Jack Flaherty News During Chicago Cubs Series