Detroit Tigers Announce Disappointing Jack Flaherty News During Chicago Cubs Series

Shortly before Tuesday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, the Detroit Tigers announced disappointing news regarding veteran right-hander Jack Flaherty.

Via Detroit Tigers PR on X: “The Tigers today placed RHP Jack Flaherty on the 15-day injured list with right flexor inflammation. RHP Ty Madden has been recalled from Triple-A Toledo.”

Detroit Tigers Place Jack Flaherty on IL During Chicago Cubs Series

The exact severity of the injury is still unknown, but the Tigers are “hopeful” that it isn’t too serious.

Via MLive Media Group’s Evan Woodbery on X: “The Tigers placed RHP Jack Flaherty on the 15-day IL today with right flexor inflammation. They’re hopeful it’s a mild injury and that he’ll need only a brief IL stint.”