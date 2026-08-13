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Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision During Guardians Series

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Detroit Tigers v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 31: Gleyber Torres #25 of the Detroit Tigers bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on March 31, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Tigers 7-5. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers won 6-4 on Tuesday night before losing 6-4 on Wednesday, setting up an intriguing matchup against the Cleveland Guardians to decide the series Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature Keider Montero on the mound for Detroit and Parker Messick for the Guardians, Tigers manager AJ Hinch made a few changes to his lineup.

Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision

After batting second in the series opener, Torres moved to the leadoff spot Wednesday and started at designated hitter.

For Thursday’s finale, Torres will remain in the leadoff spot after recording two hits, including a home run, but he’ll return to the infield and start at second base. Rookie sensation Kevin McGonigle will start at shortstop.

Hao-Yu Lee, who started at second base in place of Torres in Game 2, will move to third base and round out the infield alongside first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

Torres’ 2026 Season

Torres is in his ninth MLB season and his second with the Tigers after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Yankees.

This season, he’s appeared in 63 games and is batting .260 across 235 at-bats. He has recorded 40 runs, 61 hits, eight home runs and 31 RBIs while slugging .396 with a .767 OPS.

Looking at the Tigers

Detroit has played its way back into the mix in both the AL Central and the American League Wild Card race.

The Tigers enter Thursday with a 59-61 record, but they sit just 3.5 games back in the division and a half-game out of a Wild Card spot.

They’ll begin a three-game weekend series at home Friday against the Chicago White Sox.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision During Guardians Series

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