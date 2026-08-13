Detroit Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision During Guardians Series

The Detroit Tigers won 6-4 on Tuesday night before losing 6-4 on Wednesday, setting up an intriguing matchup against the Cleveland Guardians to decide the series Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature Keider Montero on the mound for Detroit and Parker Messick for the Guardians, Tigers manager AJ Hinch made a few changes to his lineup.

Tigers Announce Gleyber Torres Decision

After batting second in the series opener, Torres moved to the leadoff spot Wednesday and started at designated hitter.

For Thursday’s finale, Torres will remain in the leadoff spot after recording two hits, including a home run, but he’ll return to the infield and start at second base. Rookie sensation Kevin McGonigle will start at shortstop.

Hao-Yu Lee, who started at second base in place of Torres in Game 2, will move to third base and round out the infield alongside first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

Tigers 8/13 G. Torres 2B

D. Dingler C

K. McGonigle SS

E. Valencia DH

S. Torkelson 1B

H. Lee 3B

M. Clark CF

J. Báez LF

B. Malgeri RF K. Montero SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 13, 2026

Torres’ 2026 Season

Torres is in his ninth MLB season and his second with the Tigers after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Yankees.

This season, he’s appeared in 63 games and is batting .260 across 235 at-bats. He has recorded 40 runs, 61 hits, eight home runs and 31 RBIs while slugging .396 with a .767 OPS.

Looking at the Tigers

Detroit has played its way back into the mix in both the AL Central and the American League Wild Card race.

The Tigers enter Thursday with a 59-61 record, but they sit just 3.5 games back in the division and a half-game out of a Wild Card spot.

They’ll begin a three-game weekend series at home Friday against the Chicago White Sox.