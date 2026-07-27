Tigers Announce Critical Kerry Carpenter Update Before Orioles Series

Time is of the essence for the Detroit Tigers, who have managed to battle their way back from what was a truly miserable month of May and are now just six games back of first place in the American League Central Division.

While their recent series split against the struggling Kansas City Royals wasn’t ideal, there is still time to turn things around, but that runway is shrinking with the MLB Trade Deadline now only days away.

But as the Tigers ready themselves for a critical series against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park, the club has announced the latest development with outfielder Kerry Carpenter, who recently aggravated a heel injury.

The Detroit Tigers Are Expected to Place Outfielder Kerry Carpenter on the 10-Day IL

While Carpenter hasn’t officially been placed on the 10-Day IL as of yet, the expectation is that an announcement is forthcoming.

According to skipper A.J. Hinch, Carpenter is “trending” toward a stint on the IL.

“He’s trending toward the IL, just given the treatment plan and the fact that he will be out the next few days,” Hinch said. “We are tracking down two different paths. Either sit him for a few days or put him on the IL and get somebody here.”

“It’s always a balance act,” Hinch said. “We’ve seen Hao-Yu Lee (right-handed hitter) step up against right-handed pitching and not be as much of a platoon decision for us in his role. And there are things we can change series by series if we need to.”

Carpenter’s offensive production has cooled considerably, as he’s gone just 6-for-52 over his past several games. Even so, he managed to record at least one hit in each of his previous three contests before Sunday’s matchup against Kansas City, providing a small sign of encouragement during the slump; he left Sunday’s game against the Royals with the injury flare-up.

Through 259 plate appearances this season, the 2026 campaign has seen Carpenter post a .208 batting average, a .692 OPS and a 90 wRC+. He has also contributed 13 home runs, five doubles and two triples.

Earlier this month, Carpenter discussed his confidence at the plate and the need to find more consistency.

“When I’m right, I can hit any pitch,” he said earlier in July. “Whenever I’ve been right, I’ve done well. And when I’ve been wrong, I haven’t. I feel like I am in control of my success at the plate. I just need to find that consistency I’ve been searching for.”

Meanwhile, the Tigers are expected to summon catcher Eduardo Valencia from the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens. So far this season at the MLB level, Valencia has played in six games and gone 5-for-12 at the plate with two home runs. In Toledo, he’s appeared in 81 games and is hitting .262 with 17 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Kerry Carpenter Recently Switched Brands for His Cleats

Carpenter, who has been battling a sore heel believed to be plantar fasciitis, recently switched brands of the cleats he wears, going from Under Armour to New Balance.