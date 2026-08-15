Detroit Tigers Announced Jack Flaherty News During White Sox Series

The Detroit Tigers have climbed right back into the thick of the American League playoff race, and on Friday they began a massive weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.

Detroit entered the series with a 60-61 record, just 2.5 games behind the White Sox for the AL Central lead.

Despite winning nine of their last 12 games, the Tigers have dealt with a number of injuries and provided several updates Friday.

Tigers Announce Jack Flaherty Update

One of those updates involved starting right-hander Jack Flaherty, who has been on the IL since July 21 with right flexor inflammation.

According to Detroit, Flaherty is currently completing a throwing progression as he works toward a return. If he continues to progress, the next step could be a rehab assignment.

There is no exact timeline on when Flaherty will return, but it seems he’s likely going to be back in the picture at some point this season.

Tigers Major League medical update for August 14: pic.twitter.com/PAhpXOURZL — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 14, 2026

Flaherty’s 2026 Season

Flaherty is in his second season with the Tigers, and he’s endured a rocky 2026 campaign. He’s started 19 games, struck out 102 batters and thrown 86.1 innings, going 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA and a 1.413 WHIP.

Last season, Flaherty went 8-15 across 31 starts and finished with a 4.64 ERA. He also recorded the most losses among MLB starting pitchers.

Other Injury Updates

Detroit also provided short updates on Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, Reese Olson, Justin Verlander, Matt Vierling, Will Vest and several others.

The group continues to progress in the right direction, with several players currently rehabbing daily and potentially returning later this month or in September.