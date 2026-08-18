Tigers Get Brutal Kerry Carpenter Health Update From A.J. Hinch

While the Detroit Tigers got back in the win column Monday evening with a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates after being swept by the divisional rival Chicago White Sox over the weekend, it was the latest game in which they were without the services of one of their key players.

Kerry Carpenter, who has not played since late July because of plantar fasciitis, one of the most common causes of heel pain, was recently sent to see a foot specialist because of his ailment.

However, the latest update from skipper A.J. Hinch doesn’t paint an optimistic picture of Carpenter’s chances of returning any time soon, and brings into question his availability for the rest of the campaign with only 37 games remaining.

Detroit Tigers Skipper A.J. Hinch Announces A Discouraging Setback For Kerry Carpenter

According to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, Carpenter’s rehabilitation process has been put on hold.

“The diagnosis was just more time needed,” Hinch said before Tuesday’s game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. “We’re going to slow him down. He will be semi-immobilized for this road trip and then he will report to Lakeland.”

“Coming back from plantar fasciitis, it’s a nasty back and forth,” Hinch said. “The hitting and running has been paused. We are hoping he can pick that back up as early as next week depending on symptoms. It’s a minor setback to have to slow him down that way but it is the nature of this injury where it’s hit or miss most every day.”

So far this season, Carpenter has appeared in 81 games and is batting .208 with 13 home runs and 36 RBI; he also has a .692 OPS.

But for now, he remains in a holding pattern because of his ongoing ailment, and according to Hinch, they have no choice but to let the process play out.

“We’re just honoring and respecting the symptoms,” Hinch said. “He is still going to be doing things at the facility in Lakeland, still getting therapy. Once he comes out of the prescribed rest period, the baseball stuff can pick up. And once that happens, then we go according to if and when the symptoms continue to occur.”

The Tigers Announced Multiple Other Health Updates Before Tuesday’s Game

In addition to Carpenter, the Tigers provided several injury updates Tuesday, with Brant Hurter continuing his rehab assignment for Triple-A Toldeo; the club needs him to improve his performance after a few subpar outings, however.

James Outman and Wenceel Perez have also been sent to the Mud Hens to continue their rehab work, although neither is ready for game action yet.

Meanwhile, Jack Flaherty is ramping up his throwing program, Matt Vierling is nearing a potential rehab-game assignment, and Riley Greene has resumed full baseball activities as he works his way back from a hamstring strain.

Currently, the Tigers are 61-64 after Monday’s win over the Pirates, putting them back into the final Wild Card playoff berth in the American League standings. They’re also 5.5 games back of the White Sox for the AL Central Division lead.