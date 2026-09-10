Tigers Get Worrying Update on Centerpiece From Tarik Skubal Trade

If the Detroit Tigers’ trade return for two-time Cy Young pitcher Tarik Skubal wasn’t already scrutinized, it will be now.

In August, the Tigers traded Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers for prospects Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith. Hope was the centerpiece of this deal, and his performance is already drawing criticism.

According to The Athletic’s Keith Law, Hope’s conditioning has become a major concern for the Tigers.

While he went up against the Philadelphia Phillies’ top pitching prospect Gage Wood and did well, Law said he reportedly looks bigger and more sluggish compared to before the start of the 2026 season.

What Is Wrong With Zyhir Hope of the Detroit Tigers?

Law attended a minor league game between the Phillies and Tigers Double-A affiliates. However, he didn’t expect Hope to be this out of shape.

“Outfielder Zyhir Hope, one of three players acquired by the Detroit Tigers from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline, suited up for Erie on Wednesday,” Law wrote. “He looks … rather out of shape, to put it mildly. He’s still got tremendous bat speed, but the body has gone backwards, and he’s moving and running more slowly than he did when I last saw him in March. Hope went 1-for-5, striking out on 95 mph up from Wood and hitting four ground balls, never running better than fringe-average on any of them.”

Hope is the No. 2 Tigers prospect and No. 28 overall. The left-handed hitting outfielder supposedly has above-average speed, according to his MLB Pipeline scouting report. However, according to Law, that has regressed.

Hope is slashing .287/.366/.513 in 121 games this season with 28 home runs and 25 stolen bases. However, since his acquisition from Los Angeles, his OPS is down 20 points in 27 games.

If Law is correct in his observation, Hope will need a lot of work to get back into shape.

More On Zyhir Hope, Skubal Trade

Hope’s power and arm are his best traits, and while that won’t change much if he’s out of shape, his speed and fielding are solid tools that will take a hit.

The Chicago Cubs drafted Hope in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of high school. He was traded to the Dodgers with Jackson Ferris in exchange for Michael Busch and Yency Almonte in 2023.

Hope has made a name for himself in his age-21 season in 2026, with career highs across the board. However, with the Dodgers’ elite treasure trove of outfield prospects, Hope was expendable. Josue De Paula, Mike Sirota, Eduardo Quintero and James Tibbs III are elite outfield prospects for the back-to-back defending champions.

Therefore, the return is not looking any better for Detroit. River Ryan has pitched in just one Triple-A game since the trade, going two scoreless innings. Brady Smith has two starts in High-A with a 2.84 ERA in two starts (6.1 innings).

The Tigers will have to work quickly to make sure this isn’t a complete bust of a trade and that they didn’t just hand over an all-world pitcher for practically nothing.