Tigers Announce Critical Update For Injured Riley Greene

While the Detroit Tigers did pick up another crucial victory on Tuesday night over the divisional rival Cleveland Guardians, they lost one of the key pieces of their lineup to injury.

Outfielder Riley Greene tweaked his hamstring while running from first base to home following teammate Spencer Torkelson’s RBI triple and exited the game. While he had also been hit by a pitch during an at-bat, it was unrelated to his exit.

While the Tigers already announced that Greene was going to be unavailable for Wednesday’s game as they continue their series against Cleveland, the next shoe has dropped.

The Detroit Tigers Have Placed Outfielder Riley Greene On The 10-Day Injured List

According to an official announcement from the Tigers, Greene has been placed on the 10-Day IL list.

They provided the following update on their X, formerly known as Twitter, account:

“The Tigers today placed OF Riley Greene on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain and selected the contract of OF Corey Julks from Triple-A Toledo. Julks will wear uniform number 44. To make room for Julks on the 40-man roster, RHP Troy Watson was designated for assignment. Additionally, LHP Enmanuel De Jesus has been activated off the paternity list. RHP Yilber Díaz has been optioned to Triple-A.”

More than a few Tigers fans on social media didn’t appear overly concerned with the update.

One fan said, “That’s fine. He has been absolutely brutal the past few weeks and continues to bat cleanup. He needs some time off.”

Keeping in that vein, this fan chimed in: “Riley needed some time off to recalibrate anyways, but speedy recovery! Can’t wait to see Julks in the bigs again.”

Another fan wrote: “Tough break for Greene, but bringing up Corey Julks is a massive depth move. His power bat from Toledo is ready to make an immediate impact. No hesitation hammering Tigers -125 today!”

Riley Greene Left Tuesday’s Game Against The Guardians With A Hamstring Ailment

According to comments made earlier on Wednesday afternoon from skipper A.J. Hinch, the club was waiting for a “thorough evaluation” from their medical staff.

“We’re still evaluating,” Hinch said on Wednesday. “Clearly there is something he is dealing with but we’re going to make sure we get a thorough evaluation from multiple medical professionals.”

So far this season, Greene is hitting .273 with 16 home runs and 53 RBI. He also has a .816 OPS.

For the Tigers, there was natural concern after Greene’s exit from the game on Tuesday evening.

“Anytime you take a guy like Riley out, there’s a level of concern, but I have no idea,” Hinch said afterward. “I think we’re going to get up tomorrow, we’ll get him tested and we’ll see. Hamstring stuff, or soft-tissue, lower-extremity stuff, the next day is really the big key.“

“When the lineup comes out, he’s not going to be in it. I’m not even going to consider it,” Hinch said. “But we’ll see. Hopefully it’s a day-to-day thing, and if not, then we’ll have a different report.”