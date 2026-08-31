Tigers Suddenly DFA Pitcher Before Series With Twins

The Detroit Tigers are officially in desperation mode after dropping yet another series, this time to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and head into a series against the divisional rival Minnesota Twins with a 63-73 record, 10 games back of the lead in the American League Central Division.

Ahead of the series opener, which is on Monday evening from Target Field, the Tigers announced a series of roster moves that included calling up infielder Josh Peck from the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens, while also designating RHP Tanner Rainey for assignment.

“The Tigers today selected the contract of INF John Peck from Triple-A Toledo. Peck, who will wear #18, joins the first major league roster of his professional career. Additionally, the Tigers today recalled RHP Yilber Díaz from Triple-A,” the Tigers official PR account wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “In corresponding roster moves, the Tigers optioned OF Corey Julks to Triple-A following yesterday’s game and RHP Tanner Rainey has been designated for assignment.”

Rainey allowed just three runs with a 6/8 K/BB ratio across seven innings of work.

The Detroit Tigers Have DFA’d RHP Tanner Rainey

The Cincinnati Reds drafted Rainey in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft. After a strong 2017 season in the minors, he made his MLB debut in 2018 but struggled over eight appearances.

The Washington Nationals acquired Rainey from the Reds in December 2018, and it wouldn’t be long before he became one of their key bullpen arms. He helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series and later recorded 12 saves in 2022 before an elbow injury led to Tommy John surgery. Rainey returned in 2023 and pitched through 2024, but Washington non-tendered him that November.

After struggling with the PittsburghPirates in 2025, Rainey joined the Tigers and performed well in Triple-A Toledo, posting a 2.66 ERA before a brief September MLB stint. He returned to Toledo in 2026 and played well with a 5-3 record with a 2.32 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 39 appearances before Detroit called him up in August.

The Tigers Have All But Fallen Out Of The MLB Postseason Chase

Because of their recent slide and with time running out, the chances of the Tigers returning to the MLB postseason for what would be a third straight campaign have taken a serious hit.

They have no choice but to start putting together multiple winning streaks while hoping they get help from other clubs.