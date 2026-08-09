“Told You”: Tigers Fans React To Tarik Skubal’s Recent Comments Of Potential Return

The Tarik Skubal era with the Detroit Tigers came to a close a week ago, as he was traded to the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in return for outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith.

However, Skubal’s arrival in Los Angeles coincided with a particularly rough stretch for the franchise, as they’ve now lost seven straight games; Skubal also dropped his opening start with the Dodgers, allowing two runs on four hits in a loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

With free agency looming, Skubal has made it clear that he would like to remain with the Tigers if the opportunity arises. His comments have already drawn criticism from some Dodgers fans, prompting plenty of reactions from supporters in Detroit as well.

Detroit Tigers Fans React To Tarik Skubal Saying He’d Be Open To Returning

Recently, Skubal expressed a desire to potentially return to the Tigers in free agency while appearing on Barstool’s “Pardon My Take” podcast.

“I would love to play my whole career in Detroit,” Skubal said. “I would love to. And hopefully those negotiations pick back up in November once the playoffs are done. And we’ll see where that goes. Hopefully they’re involved with everything, I would love to return. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about the City of Detroit and the manager, the coaching, the staff, the trainers, the teammates, it’s tough. And I’m going to try not to cry right now, but I love all those guys. So hopefully they’re involved in November and we’ll see what happens then.”

Right away, fans of the Tigers began chiming in, saying that his aloofness was part of the reason why many don’t mind that he’s not part of the team any longer.

“Tigers fan here. This is why MANY of us don’t care for him anymore. He talks from both ends. Your problem now,” one fan wrote.

This fan said, “enjoy your 6 innings every outing. Might get 7 in an elimination game.”

Keeping in that vein, this fan said, “If you hate his words wait until you can’t get him off the pine for the 7th inning in a playoff game 😭”

“You’ll find he’s not real good at focusing when he’s off the mound,” another fan exclaimed.

Finally, this fan said, “Tigers fan here as well. We didnt dump skubal we dumped our crazy mother in law (boras). Boras was never letting skubal stay in detroit because LA will always pay more and thats what boras wants.”

Tarik Skubal Dropped His First Game With The Dodgers

Skubal made his debut earlier this week for the Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, but took the loss after surrendering two earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

The Dodgers, who have won just two of their last 10 games, still have a 7.5 game lead in the National League West Division over the Arizona Diamondbacks with hopes of winning a third straight World Series.