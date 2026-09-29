Tigers’ Gleyber Torres Reaches $22 Million Ending

The Detroit Tigers couldn’t make it back to the playoffs this season, which accelerates the need to begin thinking about the future.

That includes decisions on players whose contracts are up, like Gleyber Torres.

The 29-year old former Yankees infielder is set to become a free agent.

The Tigers will have to decide what that means for them.

Of course, it could end up being a complicated offseason with a potential lockout looming. But one way or the other, Torres will eventually take a step toward a new deal, whether in Detroit or otherwise.

Gleyber Torres Contract

Torres played the 2026 season on the qualifying offer price of one year for $22.025 million.

Players don’t often accept the qualifying offer, but Torres did. It earned him a solid payday and set him up to be a free agent this offseason.

Torres had previously been in Detroit in the 2025 season for a one-year contract worth $15 million.

The interesting aspect here is that Torres has yet to land a longer-term deal since leaving the Bronx. You would think that might be what he’s seeking, but it hasn’t come to fruition yet.

Given the collective bargaining stakes this offseason, it’s not necessarily the best time for Torres to become available. Teams will be either guessing what a new system might look like, or after negotiations are done, operating under a new system for the first time. That doesn’t help with certainty.

Torres is clearly still a useful MLB player, and he’ll turn 30 this offseason, so he’s not too old.

But after a few one-year agreements in Detroit, it certainly seems possible that Torres ends up with another one-year pact, whether with the Tigers or elsewhere.

Gleyber Torres Stats

The 2026 season was Torres’ second in Detroit, and he was slowed by injuries as he appeared in just 96 games.

He hit 13 doubles with eight home runs while driving in 38 runs and scoring 57. Torres had a .260 batting average with a .727 OPS.

He had been an All-Star selection in 2025 in his first year with the Tigers and finished that season with 22 doubles, 16 homers, 74 RBI and a .745 OPS.

These two years in Detroit for Torres had been preceded by seven seasons with the New York Yankees. With the Yanks, Torres had seasons with home run totals of 38, 25, 24 and 24 again. His career OPS with the Yankees was .774.

Torres remains a solid hitter, although it seems the hopes that he might reach even greater heights — belief fueled by his top prospect status and blistering start to his MLB career with the Yankees — probably won’t be realized.

Instead, Torres simply looks like a solid MLB contributor. He should start for a team next season, and probably for at least a few seasons after that.

But he isn’t necessarily a priority addition. He’s just a guy that’s nice to have once you’ve already built a pretty solid roster.