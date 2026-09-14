Tigers Suddenly Remove Infielder From Lineup Before Monday’s Game With Injury

The Detroit Tigers are set to take on the rival Toronto Blue Jays starting on Monday evening for a three-game set at Rogers Centre.

Prior to the game, the Tigers announced that both Hao-Yu Lee and John Peck are out of the lineup, while Gleyber Torres replaces Lee at second base, and Brett Callahan enters in left field.

However, a new, updated lineup card has been submitted, and it’s missing Colt Keith.

The Detroit Tigers Revealed Colt Keith Will Not Play In Their Series Opener Against The Blue Jays

The Tigers announced that Colt Keith would miss Monday’s contest because of thumb soreness and have updated their lineup card accordingly.

“Colt Keith has been scratched tonight due to left thumb soreness,” the Tigers announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The updated lineup reads as follows:

K. McGonigle — SS

G. Torres — 2B

R. Greene — DH

D. Dingler — C

B. Callahan — LF

M. Clark — CF

S. Torkelson — 1B

Z. McKinstry — RF

H. Lee — 3B

So far this season, Keith is hitting .257 with 10 home runs and 36 RBI, and has a .720 OPS.

The Tigers are going to need a miracle if they want to make the MLB postseason for what would be a third straight season. Entering Monday’s game at 70-79, the Tigers will ultimately need to finish at least seven games better than the rival Guardians over their remaining schedule.

Colt Keith Recently Broke Out Of A Home Run Slump

Last week in their win over the divisional rival Minnesota Twins, Keith hit his first home run since mid-August, which also helped him break out of a 3-for-22 slide that dated back to August 22.

“He has been battling himself,” Hinch said of Keith. “He’s trying to stay disciplined with the same approach, but he’s always someone who tends to tinker a little bit, because he always knows what he’s looking for, how he’s trying to feel. To be rewarded with a good swing [was good].