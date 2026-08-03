Tigers’ Jack Flaherty Goes Viral For Heartbreaking Reaction After Trades

The 2026 MLB Trade Deadline is officially in the books, and the Detroit Tigers have made multiple moves involving high profile players.

On Saturday evening, they traded away ace pitcher Tarik Skubal, the back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner, to the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Additionally, not long after designating him for assignment, the Tigers traded popular pitcher Jake Rogers to the Baltimore Orioles; he’s since been traded again to the Boston Red Sox.

And finally, shortly before the Deadline concluded, the Tigers traded Casey Mize to the San Diego Padres. The Tigers, who are only 2.5 games back of a Wild Card playoff berth in the American League standings, are now considerably weaker than they were at this point last week.

It’s a tough time for the Tigers dressing room, and a recent post from pitcher Jack Flaherty seemed to say it all.

Detroit Tigers Pitcher Jack Flaherty’s Heartbreaking Reaction To His Club’s Trades On Social Media Goes Viral

After the conclusion of the MLB Trade Deadline that saw the Tigers deal away Tarik Skubal, Jake Rogers, and Casey Mize, pitcher Jack Flaherty posted the popular GIF of Will Smith from final episode of the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, featuring his character standing alone inside the empty house.

Immediately, the fan reactions began pouring in to what was Flaherty essentially saying the Tigers clubhouse feels more empty without his now-former teammates.

This fan said, “man same. we love you jack, i felt this way when you got traded to the dodgers a couple years ago too. win it for us here, big dawg.”

Another fan chimed in with a message of optimism, saying, “We still believe in you in the boys Jack! Letem know this ish ain’t over. Showem how to be a champ. We’re counting on you big fella.”

This fan wrote, “Jack the city of Detroit loves you man. I am heartbroken by the way the last 3 years have turned out for you here in Detroit but we truly value you.”

However, not all reactions sympathized with Flaherty.

This fan said, “Kind of on you dawg lol you and the rest of the teams performance. Don’t be sad now.”

Keeping in that vein, another fan wrote, “Maybe pitch better and this sort of thing doesn’t happen?”

Finally, this fan exclaimed, “Honestly The fans are irrate with you players, I don’t know anyone that isn’t livid and if they were it’s because they didn’t just see the deadline on top of it, sorry if you have empty stands it’s not because we don’t support our players.”

So far this season, Flaherty’s numbers haven’t been the strongest. He’s gone 3-8 with a 4.59 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP; he’s also thrown 102 strikeouts.

The Detroit Tigers Traded Tarik Skubal, Jake Rogers, and Casey Mize

In return for Skubal, the Tigers received prospects Zyhir Hope, River Ryan, and Brady Smith.

They also acquired right-hander Zane Barnhart from the Orioles in exchange for Rogers, while also picking up first-round pick Kash Mayfield, San Diego’s No. 2 prospect, as well as left-handed pitcher Jackson Wolf in return for Mize.