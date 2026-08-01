Tigers Turn Jahmai Jones Trade Into New Pitching Addition

While the majority of the trade focus involving the Detroit Tigers is surrounded on whether or not they’ll deal ace pitcher Tarik Skubal by the time the MLB Trade Deadline concludes on August 3, they’ve made a handful of moves in recent weeks.

One of those deals was sending OF/DH Jahmai Jones to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named later. While it took over two weeks for that deal to be fully hammered out, Tigers fans now know the identity of the player their club received.

The Detroit Tigers Have Acquired LHP Jojo Ingrassia From The Red Sox As Part Of The Jahmai Jones Deal

According to Red Sox Insider Ari Alexander, the player that Boston is sending to the Tigers as part of last month’s Jahmai Jones trade is LHP Jojo Ingrassia.

Ingrassia, a 14th-round pick by Cal State Fullerton in the 2023 MLB Draft, is in his second High-A season and has impressed in 2026. Over 44 innings with Greenville, he has posted a 3.27 ERA with a strong 33% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate.

Over 38 appearances in the minors, Ingrassia has earned five wins coupled with four losses, and has amassed a a 2.56 ERA.

Former Tigers OF/DH Jahmai Jones Was Excited To Land With The Red Sox

Jones, who was DFA’d by the Tigers on July 9, was excited to land with the Red Sox, a club that he grew up watching.

“I was really excited [about the trade],” Jones said. “Obviously, I understand what kind of baseball they’ve been playing last few weeks and the kind of history that’s been in the stadium. I watched a lot of Red Sox games, ironically, growing up, I loved Boston growing up. I loved just everything about it. So when I heard that it was happening, I was really excited to help this team out.”

Jones had been struggling before the trade, leading up to his being designated for assignment. It was the opposite story of how he performed for the Tigers in 2025, during which he hit .287 with seven home runs, 23 RBI, and a .937 OPS in 72 games played.

“I think just getting into a rhythm,” he said about the biggest difference between last and this season. “I think the biggest thing of last year was being able to play kind of a little bit more and get that flow of the game going. And then you know, once you go from there, it’s just baseball,” said Jones. “And this year, it was just a little slower to start the season. Didn’t face left-handed the first three weeks of the season, so I didn’t start. So just trying to get into the rhythm of that, and coming out of that was different than what I’ve been used to. But looking to get my feet wet here, get my rhythm going, and you know, help this team.”

During his first nine games with his new club following the trade, Jones amassed a .385 batting average with two home runs and five RBIs in 13 at-bats.